Grey's Anatomy actor to lead Eli Roth horror movie

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is set to be the surprise lead in Eli Roth's horror Thanksgiving.

Roth is expanding his fake trailer from the 2007 double-feature Grindhouse into a full-length movie. According to Deadline, filming could start as early as next month.

Grindhouse, which comprised of Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror and Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof, screened a selection of exploitation trailers throughout its theatrical run – including Roth's two-minute Thanksgiving trailer and another from Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho).

It's thought that Roth is keen not only to have a well-known actor lead the movie, but is also interested in the idea of Dempsey playing against type.

Jeff Rendell, who co-wrote the Thanksgiving short, is credited as the feature's writer too, while the director plans to build a cast of mostly newcomers.

As for what fans can expect from Roth's remake, the original trailer followed a killer who crafts a carving board out of the inhabitants of a Massachusetts town over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Roth himself also appeared in the short, playing a man who loses his head while having sex in a convertible.

Dempsey last appeared on the big screen in the Disney sequel Disenchanted as Robert Philip.

Discussing the project with Digital Spy in an exclusive interview, the actor said in November: "Learning the lyrics and the dance was an extraordinary experience and something I'd never done before. It's an extraordinary feeling you get when you sing.

"It was nice to be in the fairytale world for a while. It's a great opportunity to play something that was so broad. I don't get that opportunity and I really loved it.

"It's a little scary at first. But, you know, it's great. It was a safe environment to work in, and it was fun to play, and hopefully people enjoy that."

Dempsey will soon be seen playing real-life racing driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, a new movie from Michael Mann starring Adam Driver as the company's founder Enzo Ferrari.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 airs on Thursdays on ABC in the US. The show streams on Disney+ in the UK, where new episodes premiere on Wednesdays.

