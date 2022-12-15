Greyhound racing should be banned in Wales, says committee

Hope Rescue is concerned greyhounds like Sienna will continue to suffer injury if racing is not banned

Greyhound racing could be banned in Wales after a Senedd committee called for it to be gradually outlawed.

A majority of members on the petitions committee agreed with the 35,000 people who signed a petition calling for it to be banned.

Members also called for a review into other sports involving animals.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) said it was "disappointed" while the Welsh government said it would consider the recommendation.

There is only one greyhound race track remaining in Wales.

Vanessa Waddon, the owner of Llanharan-based dog charity Hope Rescue, which launched the petition, said she was delighted.

"It has lost its social licence to operate. The public agree that greyhounds deserve our protection.

"They are not collateral damage. We don't want to see dogs injured or dying for sport."

Vanessa Waddon, owner of Hope Rescue dog charity, says greyhound racing has "lost its social licence to operate"

Valley Greyhounds in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly county, is Wales' last remaining greyhound track and hosts meets once a week.

The committee's report said the evidence provided by Valley Greyhounds "suggests the track is no more dangerous than any other".

The committee acknowledged such a move would help improve safety and animal welfare, but expressed concern it would mean more greyhounds suffering injuries while racing.

There is an application to licence the track which would be granted by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB).

Valley Greyhounds has been asked to comment.

Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach is Wales' last remaining greyhound racing track

Hope Rescue claims to have rescued almost 200 dogs associated with Valley Greyhounds since 2018, though the track disputes this.

The charity previously worked alongside Valley Greyhounds, but has since adopted a policy calling for all greyhound racing to be banned.

Ms Waddon said the industry was fuelling the breeding of excess dogs that would likely require help from charities in later life, adding pressure to an already-stretched sector.

Story continues

"Once a dog stops racing, they then need to find a rescue [centre] that can take it in for rehoming," she said.

Banning greyhound racing could have a financial impact on the area surrounding Wales' only venue, the report acknowledged

Four of the five members of the committee said they were in favour of a phased ban, with Conservative Member of the Senedd MS Joel James saying he favoured tightening existing regulation instead.

Despite advocating for a ban, the report acknowledged such a move would have a financial impact on the Valleys Greyhounds Stadium and Ystrad Mynach.

It recommended undertaking a widespread consultation before implementing any changes.

GBGB said: "We are disappointed that four members of the petitions committee are in favour of a ban on greyhound racing in Wales.

"As their report makes very clear in its recommendations, however, there are a number of strong alternatives which would allow the sport to continue in a fully regulated environment, thus protecting the welfare of dogs, the jobs and livelihoods of those involved in the sport and the revenue contribution the sport makes to the economy."

The report added that greyhound racing was "not the only sport where animals race for the entertainment of humans" and that all such sports should be looked at.

The GBGB said the recommendation was a warning to industries like horse racing, fishing and pigeon racing and their sport was "the thin end of the wedge".

The Welsh government said: "Our ambition is for all animals in Wales to have a good quality life.

"We recognised there are concerns relating to the welfare of racing greyhounds and we will give careful consideration to the committee's recommendations."