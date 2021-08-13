Grey Transit Route seeks funding to expand service

BRUCE COUNTY – Grey Transit Route (GTR) update was presented to Bruce County Council on Aug. 5 by Stephanie Stewart, community transportation manager.

GTR has been in service for a year, with some successes and enough data to indicate where changes need to be made, mostly in terms of adding trips and days of service.

She told council that funding has been extended to 2025, which allows moving ahead with plans to expand service.

So far several routes are serving Grey County, some of which go into Bruce County.

The Owen Sound to Wiarton route, grant-funded, began with three trips a day, three days a week. In May, service was added so the route could operate Friday to Monday, from Owen Sound to Wiarton to Sauble Beach. Ridership increased during June.

The Flesherton to Walkerton route, funded by Grey County, has been running 3.5 trips per day, two days a week.

Feedback has been positive – the service is reliable, affordable, and the addition of bike racks has created new options for users to take the GTR to Sauble Beach, and use a bike to ride around the community.

Council was told about one rider who moved to Wiarton from the Guelph area. The person uses GTR to get from Wiarton to Owen Sound, and as well, makes connections there to the Guelph Owen Sound Transportation service to visit family in Guelph.

Another rider doesn’t drive but frequently travels with friends to Sauble Beach from Owen Sound.

A person with a visual impairment can safely use the GTR to go back and forth between Owen Sound and Sauble Beach.

It’s the same story for the Flesherton to Walkerton route. There’s a rider who travels from Hanover to Walkerton for visits with their child.

Another rider owns businesses in Walkerton and Owen Sound. They use GTR to get from Hanover to Owen Sound, making connections from Kitchener-Waterloo to purchase stock.

The news hasn’t been all good. The pandemic offered challenges. People weren’t out and about as much during the lockdowns, meaning a decrease in ridership. More people were working from home, and many destinations were closed.

The focus of marketing had to be on essential travel only, Stewart said – “no fun stuff like going to the beach for the day.” Now the shift can be made to attracting seniors and youth, promoting tourism, getting people to and from employment, and visiting friends and family in other communities. It’s a viable alternative to cars.

With partnerships with other transit services, it’s possible to go from Orangeville to Sauble Beach, Stewart said.

An online survey that included 36 Bruce County responses of the 149 total gave people the chance to say what they wanted from the service. That turned out to be service seven days a week, said Stewart. People were also asked what time of day they would like to travel, and what communities they would like service to.

In response, new stop locations are being looked at for Owen Sound, Chatsworth, Dundalk, Shelburne, Mono, Blue Mountains, Georgian Bluffs, Wiarton, Hanover and Brockton. There is the possibility of having stops in Kincardine and area in the future.

Proposed expansion for the Owen Sound to Wiarton route that currently runs three days per week, Tuesday to Thursday, is five days per week plus holidays, Monday to Friday, three trips per day. The provincial grant will cover the full cost of the additional service.

However, the Owen Sound to Hanover, and Hanover to Walkerton route is outside the scope of the grant.

Grey County is being asked to provide $135,000 to expand the Owen Sound to Hanover route that currently runs two days a week, Monday and Friday, to five days per week plus holidays, Monday to Friday, four trips a day.

Bruce County is being asked to provide $44,400 to expand the Hanover to Walkerton route, which now runs two days a week, Monday and Friday, to five days per week plus holidays, Monday to Friday, four trips a day.

Warden Janice Jackson said she was glad to see the success of the GTR and to see it growing.

County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, said he wants to see more service in Bruce County.

Route and booking information can be found at grey.ca/grey-transit-route.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times