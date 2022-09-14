Grey Highlands sign bylaw going to the public

A new proposed sign bylaw for the Municipality of Grey Highlands will now go to the public for comments.

At its meeting on Sept. 7, Grey Highlands council approved a resolution to consult the public about the sign bylaw that has been in development.

The resolution directed staff to seek public consultation through several mediums including public information sessions and surveys. Information about the proposed bylaw will also be circulated through the economic development newsletter and will be sent to the Chamber of Commerce.

“The committee made some changes, now we’re looking for public consultation,” said Coun. Dane Nielsen. “We’re trying to get as much feedback from the community on the sign bylaw to see if council is on the right track.”

Coun. Tom Allwood said there is much interest in the business community on the topic.

“I’m glad to see that the chamber will be contacted on this. There is a great interest in this, it affects a lot of our main street businesses,” he said.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca