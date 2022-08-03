Grey Highlands mourns loss of Jim Harrold

The Municipality of Grey Highlands is mourning the loss of a dedicated member of the community.

Jim Harrold died on July 27, 2022. Harrold was a former councillor and then Reeve of Artemesia Township (which joined with the Town of Markdale and the Townships of Euphrasia and Osprey to form Grey Highlands in 2001). He served as a member of Grey County council and later served as the chair of the Grey Highlands Library Board. Harrold was also a member of local hospital boards and the board for the South East Grey Community Health Centre.

Prior to the Grey Highlands council meeting on August 3, an emotional councillor Paul Allen announced Harrold’s passing.

“Jim shared his expertise willingly,” said Allen. “All of which was for the betterment of his community. You can probably tell by my voice that he was also a good friend.”

In addition to his service to the community in local government, Harrold also had extensive experience in business, education and municipal administration.

Harrold served as the academic and campus director at the Georgian College Owen Sound Campus, city manager of Owen Sound, president and CEO of Weeneebayko General Hospital in Moose Factory, interim chief executive officer of Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, and director of planning and development of Four Arrows Regional Health Authority in Winnipeg for the past four years.

“Jim was a visionary. He had great insight on a lot of different things,” said Mayor Paul McQueen. “The library was a big part of Jim’s post stamp on Grey Highlands. His legacy lives on. He will be missed.

CAO Karen Govan said municipal flags would be lowered to half-mast to honour Harrold’s legacy in the community.

“Jim was one of the first residents I met in Grey Highlands when I started as director of finance,” said Govan. “He was a life-long teacher and learner himself. He encouraged me to continue on with my education.”

Harrold is survived by his wife Mary Claire, son Matthew, daughter-in-law Megan, grandson Many as well as extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Harrold Family Farm near Flesherton on August 27 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca