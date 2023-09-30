Grey Highlands council takes close look at vision and mission

The Municipality of Grey Highlands has begun the process to update and refresh its strategic plan.

Council held a special committee of the whole meeting on Sept. 27 to review the municipality’s draft strategic plan, overall values and vision and mission statements. In addition, the committee reviewed the results of an extensive public survey that was recently completed to assist with the future planning exercise.

The municipality received 195 responses to the survey, with more than 70 per cent of respondents being full-time residents of Grey Highlands. Replies came in from all areas of the community with the Markdale, Flehserton and Kimberley areas generating the most responses.

“The new plan will serve as a road map in guiding your decisions and actions to address the needs of the community,” said Jerri-Lynn Levitt, manager of communications and corporate strategy. “I’m pleased to report we received quality responses (to the survey) indicating that the community is invested in its future and wants to ensure its voices are heard.”

Grey Highlands is using its existing strategic plan and the vision and mission statements and main pillars/priorities as the starting point for the refresh project.

At the committee meeting, councillors reviewed the vision and mission statements, the results of the survey and the five main pillars/priorities of the plan.

“A strategic plan, from my perspective, is a very important exercise,” said Coun. Nadia Dubyk. “It sets us on a journey of where we’re headed as a whole municipality, not just the next year, but many years to come.”

The current vision statement is: “Grey Highlands will be Canada's most inspired and well-managed rural community.”

The current mission statement is: “To provide innovative leadership in the areas of lifestyle, environment, economy, and governance.”

Coun. Joel Loughead said the statements remain relevant.

“The previous council’s vision and mission statements, they hold true today,” he said.

Dubyk said she wanted to see the two statements foster a sense of belonging, inclusiveness and safety.

“We all need to buy into a vision of how we see this municipality and where we’re going and what it’s going to look like in the next 10, 20 and 30 years,” she said. “It does set a tone.”

Councillors Dan Wickens and Tom Allwood said they view the strategic plan as the municipality’s guiding document that can be updated and changed as necessary, with the implementation plans for the various pillars/priorities being the key pieces.

“It’s a high-level statement. It needs to be a living document,” said Allwood. “We should be looking at this as a living document. We’re not reinventing the wheel here.”

Wickens wondered what everyday residents thought of the strategic plan.

“The decisions we make here affect everybody. What does the strategic plan mean to the average person?” Wickens asked. “Is it just a bunch of words put together to sound good? There are so many good words in there, but without actions they mean nothing.”

Councillor Paul Allen said it is important how the words in the mission and vision statements are used and in what context. Allen noted that the vision statement including the desire to be an “inspired and well-managed rural community” could be seen to imply that Grey Highlands currently is not inspiring or well-managed.

“We have to watch what words we do put in it in case it makes us look like we’re not doing it now,” said Allen.

The four pillars/priorities contained in the draft plan include: connected communities, healthy lifestyle, respected environment, strong governance and vibrant economy.

In the course of the discussions, council asked that “connected communities” be changed back to “considerate communities.” Councillors also indicated concerns with “strong governance.” It was noted the word “strong” could have negative connotations. Suggested options for a change were: responsible, exemplary and good. Those suggestions will be presented to the public for input.

At the end of the session, council voted 6-0 (Mayor Paul McQueen was absent) in favour of having staff incorporate the results of the committee of the whole meeting into the draft strategic plan. The draft plan will be presented to the public for input in the near future.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca