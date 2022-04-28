Grey Highlands council eyes new policy to acknowledge community achievements

Grey Highlands council is working towards implementing a new proclamation policy.

Council at its committee of the whole meeting held on April 27 had its first look at the policy and comments from councillors were favourable.

The draft proclamation policy presented to council by staff reads:

“Proclamations are a way of acknowledging the efforts and commitment of individuals and organizations in Grey Highlands who enhance our community. The purpose of this policy is to provide a standard for which proclamation requests received by the municipality are processed and issued in recognition for events, achievements and activities that are significant to Grey Highlands.”

The report received favourable comments from members of council.

“Do we concentrate on roads and bridges and that’s it? I believe municipal government has evolved. I’m very happy with this policy,” said councillor Danielle Valiquette.

Councillor Cathy Little suggested in addition to a proclamation policy, council also consider establishing a process to recognize community volunteers and civic achievements.

“In Grey Highlands, we’re very blessed with the number of community volunteers we have,” said Little. “It would be really good to have a separate policy and a program and initiative on a yearly basis.”

Michele Harris, director of community and economic development, explained that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Grey Highlands was working towards implementing a volunteer recognition program. The discussion and planning was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Mayor Paul McQueen said it was the right time to start planning an event for recognition of community volunteers.

“That’s a great idea we should be moving forward,” said McQueen. “It is so important to recognize our volunteers and all the great work they do.”

Harris promised a future report with some options for council to consider.

The committee voted in favour of a draft proclamation policy and a staff report on options for a volunteer and civic recognition event to come forward to council for consideration at a future meeting.

Chris Fell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca