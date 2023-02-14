Grey Cup-champion Argos sign veteran defensive back Adarius Pickett

TORONTO — The Grey-Cup champion Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Adarius Pickett and defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade on Tuesday.

Both players are Americans. Their signings came shortly after the free-agent period opened Tuesday.

Pickett, 26, appeared in 16 regular-season games with Montreal last year. He was voted the Alouettes' top defensive player after registering 73 tackles, seven special-teams tackles, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The five-foot-11, 210-pound Pickett spent two seasons with Montreal. He appeared in 30 regular-season games, registering 96 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Before coming to the CFL, Pickett spent 2019-2020 in the NFL with New England, Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old Orimolade had 37 tackles, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a touchdown in 17 games last season with Calgary. The five-foot-11, 238-pound American joined the Stampeders in 2018, recording 52 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, 10 sacks, one pick and three forced fumbles in 34 career regular-season games.

He also won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press