Grey county planners have been studying OFDUs for some time

Grey County planning staff recently put county council on notice that they were bringing forward an application. It is in the Township of Southgate and the public meeting took place here last week.

This shop would require a County and a township zoning bylaw change, because the shop would go on a lot that’s 10 hectares, with eight hectares workable. Presently, the minimum size is 20 hectares in Southgate.

The permission to build diversified use industries on lots smaller than allowed at present was considered and rejected at the county level recently.

Southgate Township has been processing applications for on-farm shops for more than a decade – almost all of these are family businesses of members of horse and buggy communities.

Back in 2015, Grey County did a comprehensive survey of Ontario municipalities and their policies on shops as they looked at their own policy.

In fact, Stephanie Lacey-Avon who is now on staff with the county was on the student team that analyzed the policy as a graduate student in Urban Planning at the University of Waterloo.

APRROACHES TO SHOPS

The survey found that size of on-farm diversified uses was set in different ways: a maximum set for a range of lot sizes, or a maximum proportion of the lot area, or by setting a minimum lot size threshold before permitting an on-farm diversified use.

There were two examples at that time listed in the Niagara Escarpment Plan:

- Lot size of 10 to 20 hectares permits on-farm diversified uses with a maximum size of 150 sq. m.

- Lot size of 21 to 35 hectares permits on-farm diversified uses with a maximum size of 250 sq. m.

A survey of regional policies showed that any type of on-farm diversified uses had to be be small scale and secondary to the primary agricultural land area.

Lot size affects agricultural viability, the report stated. “Therefore in all cases farm lots should be large enough to maintain flexibility of future changes in the type or size of agricultural operations.”

Story continues

Only a few municipalities set ratios of the farm lot covered by on-farm diversified uses to address the “limited in area” requirement.

That’s an approach that Grey County ended up taking – set at two percent. It’s the approach that was recommended in the Guidelines on Permitted Uses in Ontario’s Prime Agricultural Areas (2015).

Southgate’s plan has the same maximum percentage for the total land area re-zoned. Its maximum area of land and buildings is 8,000 sq. m.

TRAFFIC/ROADS

Essex, Leeds and Grenville, Oxford, and Niagara Counties at that time stated in their policy that the on-farm business can’t create a safety or traffic hazard, so they must be on a road suited to the traffic generated.

Some counties noted that all new development has to be make sense given the type of infrastructure that’s either available or planned, in order to avoid future unjustified infrastructure expansion. Niagara Region said that the development cannot “require significant improvements to utilities or infrastructure such as roads or hydro services.”

The report recommended Grey County take a “permissive and encouraging approach” to OFDUs, as a form of economic development, while still “requiring that this development lie within the expected bounds.”

Consistency and certainty should be two objectives in the policy adopted by the county, the report recommended.

For example, applicants should be able to expect an application to be approved unless reports raise a specific red flag that would demonstrate an issue with the proposed development.

OMAFRA also provided guidelines for the percentage calculation, on what land to include and exclude for the calculation.

The formula from OMAFRA to calculate the lot coverage ratio (size of on-farm businesses relative to the farm size) uses the occupied footprint based on the area of the land parcel containing the use.

Existing laneways shared by on-farm businesses are not counted; Area of existing buildings occupied by such uses is discounted at approximately 50 percent; Total area of new buildings, storage, landscape, structure and parking are counted at 100 percent.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald