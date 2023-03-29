Grey county councillors were paid a combined $645K in 2022

The 30 members to serve on Grey County council in 2022 cost taxpayers a total of $645,247.97

At its most recent meeting, county council received the 2022 annual statement of total remuneration and expenses paid to members of council.

Members of council were paid $473,781.49 in remuneration, $70,611.97 in benefits, $20,420.85 in mileage and $80,433.66 in other (which includes expenses for: conferences, cellular, technology, parking and meals).

A total of 30 members of county council received pay during 2022. This number was elevated, as 2022 was an election year and there was 50 per cent turnover on county council after the election. In addition, each of the nine Grey County municipalities can send an alternate council member to county council should their mayor or deputy mayor be unable to attend a meeting.

The breakdown for each county councillor is as follows (total includes remuneration, benefits, mileage and other):

Members of county council attended a total of 445 regular meetings, and 511 other meetings.

In addition, McQueen received a total of $6,020.59 in remuneration and expenses as a Grey County appointee to the Niagara Escarpment Commission.

County council members receive a base salary of $21,194.85 and the warden receives a base salary of $81,047.38. These amounts cover all council and committee of the whole meetings. Councillors are also paid per diem amounts for additional sub-committee meetings and where the councillor is a county representative and compensation is not paid by another agency.

Chris Fell., Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca