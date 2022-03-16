Women's House welcomes Sarain Fox to mark IWD

·3 min read

HouseA combination of speakers and guests, more than 50 in total, tuned in for the Women’s House Serving Bruce and Grey and Business to Bruce International Women’s Day event, on Mar. 10. This is the fourth year the two organizations have partnered to produce the event.

The event was hosted by Jenelle Bannon, business development coordinator for the County of Bruce. Bannon stepped in for Michelle Lamont, Women’s House community and fund development coordinator, who was having technical difficulties. Bannon opened the event saying “we gather today not only to applaud the accomplishments of women since we began to work towards equal rights in the early 1900s, but to remind each other of our strengths and to build community and to synergize with each other to help support and continue to strive for equality among all genders. At the Women’s House, we envision a world where women are empowered, and our mission is to work towards ending violence through knowledge, which is power, and in order to create change. We all want to break the bias and bring that change.”

After opening remarks, the 2022 Women of Distinction award recipients were introduced. There were no nominations for the youth award, and two of the nominees for the WOD award tied in scoring, so both received an award.

The first recipient was Anne Eadie. Former mayor Eadie expressed her gratitude for the award, saying “this is very humbling for me to be honoured as the recipient of this award tonight.”

She went on to say there are many qualified women in this community deserving of such an award, so she felt especially honoured. She thanked her nominators, Patt Lowry and Linda Campbell, as well as her husband Douglas, family and all who have supported her. She recalled when, as a teacher, she saw firsthand what life was like for families before there was a Women’s House, and how life is so much better for women and children now that such a place exists in Kincardine.

Meag Durkin, nominated by Sarah Foster, was named as the second recipient of the award. Durkin said she was honoured just to be nominated, let alone receive the award. She said she shared the award with a large group of dedicated and ambitious women from this community that are “as committed, if not more so, to equity, diversity and inclusion in our community and I want to make sure that I acknowledge them, too.”

Keynote speaker Sarain Fox captivated the audience with her presentation, Career Development – the Golden Thread. Fox is Anishinaabe, from Batchawana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie, and offered words of inspiration to the audience, sharing her personal experiences and thoughts on life, work, motherhood and striving for something more. She named her mentors as a strong group of women who have surrounded her with love, celebration and knowledge.

“Each and every part of our lives are connected to what we are going to do and the impact we are going to have,” said Fox.

“Sarain's energy was contagious, and her words were so inspiring and positive,” said Lamont. “She truly leads by example and personifies the kindness she encourages others to embrace.”

Prior to the evening, NPX hosted a fundraising silent auction, with gifts donated by sponsors, which raised $1,255 for Women’s House. In addition to the auction, $1,435 was donated at the time of registration.

Tammy Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

