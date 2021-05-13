Grey-Bruce on par with vaccine rollout despite reduced shipments

Despite seeing reduced shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks, the Grey Bruce medical officer of health says the region is keeping up with the provincial average for vaccine distribution.

“71,000 vaccines have been provided in Grey-Bruce, that is close to the 50 per cent of the eligible population and that is very close to the provincial average,” said Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit (GBHU).

The province announced yesterday that on May 11, more than 54 per cent of those aged 18 and over had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in hot spot communities.

According to Arra, for the past two weeks the GBHU has been receiving a 50 per cent reduction in its share of the COVID-19 vaccine as those shipments were redirected to the hot spots communities.

“That is the best practice and the recommendation from the Science Table,” Arra said. “And, we would endorse that since, at the end of the day, we're receiving patient transfers from the hotspots so any protection in the hotspot will protect Ontarians and will protect our capacity in the hospital as well.”

He added that the health unit has since received word from the province that it will begin to see a return to full shipments of the vaccine in the coming weeks.

In terms of the province’s recent announcement to pause the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine for first doses, Arra does not expect the decision to impact vaccine delivery locally.

“The bulk of the vaccine that we received, the shipments are Moderna and Pfizer. AstraZeneca is being distributed directly from the ministry to pharmacies, and through the health unit to primary care,” Arra explained. “We will be able to use Moderna instead of AstraZeneca to ensure that the bookings or appointments that have been booked for AstraZeneca are not being cancelled."

He added that the region is currently in a good situation when it comes to its COVID-19 caseload.

“This is as good of a situation as it gets after a third wave,” he said. “I am cautiously optimistic that we will clear the third wave and we will proceed with rolling out the vaccine. We have had a number of new cases on a daily basis, but the average remains manageable.”

Earlier today, the provincal government extended the province-wide stay at home order to June 2, which Arra was in favour of despite the low case counts locally.

“Although we are in a very good position, I see the benefit of that advocacy for an extension for a few more weeks,” he said.

He added that if the region were to open today, the epidemiology numbers would likely place the GBHU in the green zone of the province’s COVID-19 reopening framework.

Today, the health unit reported four new COVID cases, which are located in Owen Sound (2), Georgian Bluffs and Southgate.

There have been a total of 1,271 COVID cases in Grey-Bruce, including 325 cases of the variant of concern. There are currently 44 active cases in Grey and Bruce counties combined and 122 high-risk contacts associated with those cases.

There are two active case in the Town of the Blue Mountains, with the latest case being reported on May 11, and no active cases in the municipality of Grey Highlands.

Jennifer Golletz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, CollingwoodToday.ca