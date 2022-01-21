Grey-Bruce MOH reports shift in focus to ‘slowing the progress of the pandemic’

BRUCE COUNTY – Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce medical officer of health (MOH), presented a COVID-19 update to Bruce County council on Thursday, Jan. 13, focusing on “significant changes” caused by the Omicron variant which is spreading at a much higher rate than previous forms of the virus.

The drastic increase in numbers has led to a shift in what public health is trying to do.

“We have gone from containment to slowing the progress of the pandemic,” Arra said.

There are three main goals at present. The first is contact tracing. Following provincial guidelines, the focus is now on high-risk settings. People will now receive positive test results through text messages.

The second is communication, with stress on the public’s need to be vigilant.

The third is upping the vaccination numbers. Arra said the mass-vaccination “Hockey Hubs” have been activated to ensure easy access for the entire eligible population of Grey-Bruce.

He gave “a big shout-out to paramedics who have been instrumental in keeping other clinics open” while public health resources are focused on the hubs.

Arra described the school situation as “optimum,” with “minimal transmission – schools are safer than our homes,” he said.

Testing will be done through the schools; if the absentee rate among staff reaches 30 per cent, a school will probably not have the resources to remain open and will have to close, the MOH explained.

County Coun. Chris Peabody, Brockton, who chairs the County Homes board of management, expressed concern about test requirements and a perceived higher standard for long-term care staff in Grey-Bruce than the province requires, as stated in a news article.

Arra explained there is no difference – the 10-day isolation requirement is “nothing new” and neither is an exemption than allows staff to return after only six or seven days with a negative test, if there are no other staffing options.

Peabody continued to voice fears about staffing at the county’s long-term care homes, especially with the Jan. 28 deadline for third doses of vaccine fast approaching.

“There are going to be severe staff shortages in two weeks. We (the county) have contingency plans in place but I’m concerned about our smaller homes,” said Peabody.

Arra responded by saying that while public health will do “everything we can to ensure these homes are supported,” staffing of such facilities is not part of public health’s mandate.

“Our mandate is to protect health.,” he said.

That includes prioritizing vaccination at long-term care homes.

County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, commended the health unit for the “great access to third doses” and setting up the vaccination hubs “with the support of Bruce Power and a lot of volunteers.”

Three vaccination hubs were set up, in Chesley, Port Elgin and Owen Sound, with the goal of vaccinating everyone who’s eligible in a matter of two weeks.

County Coun. Steve Hammell, Arran-Elderslie, asked about the vaccination rate in Grey-Bruce, which is lower than the rest of the province.

Arra stated the rate in Grey-Bruce is “consistent with other non-urban areas in the province.” He explained that the low population of Grey-Bruce means people don’t see a large number of deaths from COVID, which influences perception of risk. In addition, the high transmissibility rate of the Omicron variant means there is “no way to do containment … the main strategy is to slow the progress of the pandemic.” The result is “a three or four per cent difference in the vaccination rate is negligible.”

County homes plan for COVID

Later in the meeting, the COVID-19 contingency plans for the county’s two long-term care homes was once again the topic of discussion.

Megan Garland, director of long-term care and senior services, described in her report that enhanced measures were implemented in December, including all staff and visitors being required to take a rapid test upon entering the building, and all staff and visitors requiring a mask and eye wear at all times.

N-95 respirators are being provided for staff (Garland said work is in progress on securing a two-week supply) and are now being used by any staff members in contact with someone who may have COVID. Essential caregivers are being trained in use of these masks.

All visitors and essential visitors must now be vaccinated (first dose by Dec. 20, 2021 and second dose by Feb. 21, 2022), except for those with a valid medical exemption or who are visiting a palliative resident.

The report stated the vaccination status of staff at both homes is “100 per cent.” There are seven staff members at Brucelea Haven and two at Gateway Haven on unpaid leave due to vaccination status. At this point these people still have positions.

Garland said that “staffing continues to be the biggest challenge” for the homes. The county is working with agencies to alleviate shortages caused by the high absentee rate (20-30 per cent). There is a plan in place for “redeployment of staff within the county.”

She further described the accelerated PSW program and plans to allow use of foreign-trained workers.

“We’re waiting for further details,” she said.

County council’s museum committee report noted staff from that department had volunteered to work in long-term care.

Charbonneau asked how “sustainable” the contingency plans were.

Garland said that one was difficult to answer, but said if there’s a “full-blown outbreak, it could get worse… it’s a fine tight-rope we’re walking.” Should the absentee rate rise over 30 per cent, “some essential caregivers and other county staff” would be brought in.

Charbonneau described it as “if there’s trouble with the heart, the body starts diverting blood flow from the appendages... This is one of our most critical services.”

County Coun. Gerry Glover, Kincardine, asked if there’s “anything the county could do to support your team.”

At his suggestion, a message of thanks will be sent to the employees at both homes.

A further motion asking for clarity regarding times required for testing and isolation of staff, as per discussion with the MOH, was passed unanimously.

“We need to know where we’re going,” said County Coun. Milt McIver, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times

