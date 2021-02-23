Grey Bandit is the cute clothing brand you keep seeing on TikTok
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
At this point, TikTok is where you’re getting your jokes, pop culture references and beauty hacks. If you haven’t also been using the app for style inspiration, it’s time.
From shoppers sharing their latest haul to fashionable users showing off how they’d style select items, TikTok is a destination for fashion advice. In fact, the hashtag “tiktokfashion” has over 12.8 billion views, and one clothing brand that you can expect to come across your feed is Grey Bandit.
Founded by triplets Lindsey, Courtney and Robert Glasser, Grey Bandit is quickly becoming a favorite brand on social media. Known for offering on-trend pieces at affordable prices, it’s not hard to understand why the brand has been gaining traction.
While you can shop everything from sweater vests and tennis skirts from Grey Bandit, their Cara jeans have been getting a lot of love on TikTok recently. The style in question is fitted at the waist and flattering on the bum, while having a slight flare at the bottom of the leg.
In short, they’re right up Gen Z’s alley when it comes to denim. Take it from popular TikToker Lexi Hidalgo who calls them “hands-down the softest jeans I’ve ever put on.”
Beyond great clothes, the trio behind the brand is also passionate about normalizing the conversation around mental health. In fact, the Grey Bandit’s Care Collection donates 30 percent of the net proceeds “towards various organizations that support mental health and mental illness awareness.”
Keep scrolling to shop a few of Grey Bandit’s best-selling items. If you’re already a fan of the brand, get excited because they are launching a mobile app in the coming weeks so everyone can shop Grey Bandit in a more user-friendly way.
Shop: Cara Jeans, $62
Shop: Tati Sweater Vest, $38.40 (Orig. $48)
Shop: After Hours Skirt, $52
Shop: Maddie Cardigan Set, $78
Shop: Jules Long Sleeve, $39
If you liked this story, check out Full Court Sport’s chic athleisure wear.
More from In The Know:
TikToker shares simple hack to help avoid Venmo scams
I never wear foundation, but I make an exception for this tinted skin balm
5 can’t-miss movies to watch during Black History Month on Disney+
If you want to try CBD but don’t know where to start, Feals is for you
The post Grey Bandit is the cute clothing brand you keep seeing on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.