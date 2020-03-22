‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Station 19’, ‘The Good Doctor’ Among Medical Shows Donating Supplies Amid Coronavirus Crisis – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED ON SATURDAY, MARCH 21 AT 9:14 P.M. PT: More television shows are donating their medical supplies to hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the latest gestures, FX’s Pose and NBC’s Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. made the donations.

“Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak,” Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy wrote Saturday on Instagram.

The Chicago Tribune was among the first media outlets to report on the Chicago series donations.

TV medical dramas continue to do their part to help hospitals and medical workers who are in dire need of supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor are among the shows donating masks, gowns and gloves to medical workers and hospitals in need.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” Krista Vernoff, executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, told Good Morning America in a statement. “They were tremendously grateful. At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

The Good Doctor, which films in Vancouver, is working with its local provincial government to determine which medical supplies are needed that the show is able to provide.

Early Friday morning, half a truck load of PPE, masks, gloves, gowns and face masks from the NBC medical drama New Amsterdam was delivered to the New York State Department of Health to help hospitals in need.

As previously reported, Fox medical drama The Resident donated personal protective equipment to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital in the city where the series is filmed.

The lack of adequate medical supplies has become a crisis unto itself during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite efforts to increase testing capacity in the U.S., some tests have not been to be conducted because of needed supplies, such as swabs and protective gear, for medical workers performing the tests.

