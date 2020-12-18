‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Fall Finales: Krista Vernoff & Felicia Pride On Powerful Crossover Storyline, Meredith, Robert & Dean’s Fates & More

Nellie Andreeva
·11 min read

Spoiler alert. The story includes details about the Dec. 17 episodes of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 wrapped their fall runs tonight with a crossover storyline that revisited the topic of human trafficking with Opal making a return. In Station 19, the crew, off duty, step in to help a Black mother who is standing in front of a house, convinced that her teenager daughter and her friend are being held inside after she tracked the girl’s fitness bracelet. She had called the police but, after being brushed off, she took things into her own hands. Led by Dean, who has a daughter himself, the group try to help but the house owner, a middle-aged white man, denies that there are any girls inside and would not allow them to go in and check. Two white cops finally arrive but turns out they are responding to a call from the man in the house who asked them to remove the mother from his property.

As the firefighters are about to enter the house using a non-existent gas leak as a pretext, fire breaks out. It was started by the girls, Denise and Jada, out of desperation. They are saved and, along with the alleged kidnapper, who was also injured in the fire, they are taken to Grey Sloan. Outside the house, one of the two cops provokes an altercation, leading to Dean, Robert and the mother being arrested. The mother is later released and reunites with her daughter in the hospital on Grey’s but Robert and Dean’s fate remains unknown.

On Grey’s Anatomy, Bailey is still reeling from her mother’s death the last episode, with her husband breaking the news to her son on Station 19. Patients continue to die at an alarming rate, and the hospital is at surge capacity, with the cafeteria turned into a makeshift Covid wing. Human trafficker Opal slips into Grey Sloan, trying unsuccessfully to get to the kidnapper who is being treated. Meredith wakes up, she is feeling great and has a great, witty chat with Koracick in her room as the two commiserate over their illness. He tells her that she gives him hope that the terrible disease can be beat. But later that episode, Meredith gets up to help a coding patient as noone is around and collapses right after. With her vitals plummeting, she is put on a ventilator.

In other developments, Jo still plans to switch specialties to obstetrics. DeLuca, who helped Bailey process her grief over her mother’s death, sees Opal in the hospital parking lot and, joined by his sister, follows her. Opal’s previous trip to Grey Sloan sent DeLuca into a mental meltdown when noone believed his human trafficking claims, so this development raises a red flag.

In an interview with Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff and the writer of the Grey’s fall finale, Felicia Pride, discuss the kidnapping storyline and the importance of shining a light on the issue of “invisible” Black girls and women. They address the fate of Grey’s Meredith and Station 19‘s Robert and Dean, would Opal’s return jeopardize DeLuca’s mental health recovery, is Jo switching careers and will there be more light on the medical drama next year. Vernoff also makes an emotional speech about what she is hopeful for.

DEADLINE: You opted to follow the pandemic from the start, so Grey’s Anatomy currently chronicles the first wave of infections in the spring about 7 months ago. In tonight’s episode, Grey Sloan Memorial reached surge capacity as the country is grappling with a massive new wave and ICUs across the U.S. reach capacity. How does it feel to be so timely?

VERNOFF: I can only speak for myself and say that it feels profoundly disturbing. We are telling stories about hospitals being at surge capacity because the stories are set in, at this point, May of this year. So, the fact that the stories that we set in May of this year are now incredibly timely with the current surge is just heartbreaking to me. Felicia?

PRIDE: I would agree. And I just remember, Krista, you really encouraged us in the writers room to continue to show the strain and the pressure that hospitals were under, so that’s why we were thinking about that as the storyline to continue to show that.

DEADLINE: At that time, late May and June, the pandemic overlapped with the the Black Matters protests following the death of George Floyd. Tonight’s crossover storyline touches on racial equality and policing. How did that storyline come about, and was there any personal experience reflected in the emotional monologues delivered by Dean and the girl’s mother on Station 19 and Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy?

PRIDE: One of the things that we really wanted to show, in addition to how horrifying sex trafficking continues to be, was the fact that Black girls can be more vulnerable to sex trafficking, and what are the forces and reasons behind that. So, with that lovely monologue that Maggie has, we were really just trying to connect the dots about the many reasons that Black girls can be more vulnerable to sex trafficking, from being hypersexualized in the media to physical abuse to all of these things. We were really just trying to show both the horrific issue of sex trafficking, but also what got us there and what is the practice that led to that. It was also really wanting to shine a light on just the invisibility sometimes of Black girls and wanting Black girls and Black women to be seen.

VERNOFF: I’ll add that a great many of our conversations when we were first gathered in the writer’s room were influenced by the climate in the country at that moment, and you’re seeing that depicted here. It felt very, very, very important to all of us to tell these stories this season and to be authentic to the lived experience of the writers in the room and also the actors in the cast. It felt like it was time to talk about these things in a more direct way than we had historically on the show.

DEADLINE: The police storyline, will that continue beyond the cliffhanger on Station 19 after Robert and Dean get arrested? What happens to them? Will we see them interact with law enforcement, go through the justice system?

VERNOFF: We are definitely following through on that story very powerfully on Station 19. But I don’t want to tell you how we’re doing it.

DEADLINE: Going back to Grey’s, is there any light in the tunnel? We are coming off two back-to-back very heavy episodes. Are things going to get a little bit more hopeful soon?

VERNOFF: These were very heavy episodes and we have some pretty intense episodes coming up at the beginning of the year as well. We started our season in April of 2020, and we’re being as honest and as authentic and as deep and as true with that as we can. And what that means is we have to find our hope and our joy and our silver linings and our humor and our sexy and our romantic inside the parameters that 2020 offered us. So, that’s my answer, Nellie. I’m hopeful every day. When you say are there more hopeful episodes coming up, I just want to say, every day of 2020 I’m hopeful.

I’m hopeful for a vaccine. I’m hopeful that people will start to take the pandemic seriously. I’m hopeful that they’ll start to wear masks. I’m hopeful that we can depoliticize this thing and all just take care of ourselves and each other and our healthcare workers. I’m really hopeful for all of that. And one of the ways that Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are helping with that is by living inside of the pandemic rather than jumping to an idealized post-pandemic world. So, I have a different twist on hope this year.

DEADLINE: Speaking of hopefulness, what about Jo and her trying to find joy for herself by switching careers. Is this for real? Will she be delivering babies anytime soon?

PRIDE: Jo’s storyline in this episode reflects, I think, a lot of us finding basis and reasons and things that will bring us joy in these moments. And to your point and what Krista’s talking about, about finding joy, I think that’s what a lot of our characters are trying to do. One of my favorite scenes is actually Winston coming to visit Maggie. And that sort of joy, it’s emotional, but it’s just joyful. So, I think that’s what we’re trying to do is find those moments of joy with our characters.

DEADLINE: Let’s talk about DeLuca and the Grey’s cliffhanger. Minutes after Bailey praised him for taking such good care of his mental health, we see him chasing after Opal whom he suspects of human trafficking. Is that a jolt that will send him down-spiraling again?

VERNOFF: I think that his mental health is strongly enhanced. I think that he is carefully taking his medications and I think that what he was saying to his sister is true, when he was saying, I’m right. Because of his mental health and his mental state, people didn’t believe him the last time he recognized Opal. And now he needed his sister to believe him and she did. And so, they’re following her not from a place of mania, but from a place of bravery and truth.

DEADLINE: Are Andrew and Carina in any danger?

VERNOFF: I don’t know. You’ll have to tune in next year.

DEADLINE: What about Meredith? Early in the pandemic, more than 80% of COVID patients put on a ventilator died, so that does not bode well for her. What can you tell us about what is next for Meredith, besides that we’ll probably see more dream sequences on the beach while she is intubated?

VERNOFF: I will say that historically Meredith has defied statistics like that. She has top of the line medical care and an entire team of people dedicated to doing every single thing they can to save her and she has a rough road ahead.

DEADLINE: Are there any new Grey’s alums that you have recruited for the dream sequences?

VERNOFF: The honest answer to that at this point is no, Nellie. I hope I have a different answer to that at some point soon.

DEADLINE: Will we see more of Denise and Jada, the girls that were saved?

VERNOFF: I think we may eventually see more of them. But I don’t think we see them in the next episode, right?

PRIDE: Right.

VERNOFF: We don’t see them immediately again, but there’s a possibly of seeing them again down the line. They were wonderful.

DEADLINE: Felicia, you mentioned the Winston and Maggie reunions. What other scenes would you like to highlight?

PRIDE: Some of my favorite scenes, which were at the suggestion of Krista, are between Meredith and Koracick. To see these two, sort of, OG doctors who are both suffering from this horrible, horrible illness still be able to find moments of humanity for each other. And I love the Bailey-DeLuca scenes, which you mentioned, DeLuca kind of helping Bailey who just lost her mother by talking about his own mom and talking about that pain and how he got through it. And also paying homage to the many Covid patients that come through ICU that he’s seen and how we’re just trying to make the best of this situation by honoring our loved ones.

VERNOFF: With both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, I just thought these were really powerful, beautifully written, beautifully directed episodes. And I’m so personally moved by the impact that Grey’s is having by the work that the writers and the directors and editors and our crew is bringing under extremely difficult circumstances. It’s a scary, hard time to be working and everyone is showing up and taking care of themselves and each other with masks and face shields and social distancing and hand washing and we’re making this show, which feels important right now. And I just really want to shout out to the crew.

DEADLINE: When are you wrapping production? This week?

VERNOFF: We’re going to wrap production on Friday and we get a couple of weeks off for a Christmas break. The show isn’t back until, I think, March. But that’s because we just have a reduced number of episodes this year because of how late we came back to production.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • NBA investigating claim that Jerry West owes man $2.5M for help luring Kawhi Leonard to Clippers

    A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Chasing a championship

    Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.

  • Ontario public health to weigh possibility of NHL restart as lockdown looms

    The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports. 

  • Sixers' Daryl Morey disputes reports that Ben Simmons is available in James Harden trade talks

    The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.

  • Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters a 'coward' for spitting at him

    Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.

  • Russia barred from next 2 Olympics, World Cup, but 'watered-down' doping ban 'devastating' to critics

    An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.

  • Henrik Lundqvist will sit out NHL season due to heart condition

    The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.

  • NBA Foundation announces $2 million in grants to help Black communities

    Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.

  • Inside Masai Ujiri's contract negotiations

    Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.

  • Diana Taurasi calls 2020 one of WNBA's 'proudest years'

    Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.

  • Watch: Charlie Woods looks like a Tiger clone in prep for father-son tournament

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.

  • Sun Belt championship game canceled due to COVID-19 exposure at No. 12 Coastal Carolina

    Coastal Carolina (11-0) was set to take on No. 19 Louisiana (9-1). The Chanticleers would have been missing an entire position group.

  • Mets welcome McCann | FastCast

    The Mets introduce the team's new catcher James McCann, plus Mike Zunino returns to the Rays leads this edition of FastCast

  • Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving's not 'the smartest guy in the room'

    Charles Barkley gave an impassioned voice to Kyrie Irving's critics on Thursday.

  • Still the beginning for some, NBA preseason nears its end

    A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action in a strong debut. The Rockets' 128-106 victory over San Antonio on Thursday was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.The Rockets looked more ready Thursday, with Wood finishing with 27 points and 10 rebounds in his first action since leaving Detroit for Houston. Harden had 20 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a pretty between-the-legs pass to his new big man, and Eric Gordon scored 23 points.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:ROCKETS 128, SPURS 106At Houston, Bruno Caboclo chipped in 12 points off the bench as Houston finished 3-1. The Rockets led by as much as 34 points.DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs, who finished 0-3. Rookie Devin Vassell had 18 points off the bench, Dejounte Murray added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 16 points.LaMarcus Aldridge shot 3 for 12, missing all five 3-point attempts, and had six points for the Spurs.PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.GRIZZLIES 128, HAWKS 106At Atlanta, Ja Morant had 18 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies (3-0). Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 13 rebounds.Kyle Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds as Memphis made 19 3-pointers.De'Andre Hunter scored 22 points for the Hawks (1-2). Trae Young shot 4 for 15 and finished with 15 points and six assists, and Clint Capela had 13 points and nine rebounds.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Florida, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.The Associated Press

  • Raiders TE Darren Waller honors late Ravens teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro after TD

    The former Ravens running back died on Wednesday. He was 28.

  • Mad Bets: Most popular bets for NFL Week 15

    Minty Bets is joined by Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan to talk about the games with the most significant line movement in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Raiders QB Derek Carr leaves game with groin injury

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Browns' Landry calls Ravens CB Peters 'coward' for spitting

    CLEVELAND — Days after their hard-hitting game, the Ravens and Browns are still bashing each other.Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday called Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' last-second 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the NFL, which reviews every game for possible fines. Any discipline against Peters would be announced Saturday.Landry spoke in measured tones when discussing the incident, but was clearly upset.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins tweeted.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post, and sent out another: "It’s a competitive game … people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he's okay.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Why it's time to stop enforcing anti-doping rules in sports

    It's time to wave the white flag. The war on performance-enhancing drugs has been lost. Russia's watered-down ban is only more evidence of that.