'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Spills What It Was Really Like to Work With Kate Walsh

Rebecca Norris
·2 min read
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Spills What It Was Really Like to Work With Kate Walsh


Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) might not be BFFs on Grey’s Anatomy — but in real life, they’re nothing short of dear friends.

In a recent episode of her podcast Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, Ellen, 52, sits down with Kate, 54, to discuss everything from finding a work-life balance and the importance of being resilient to what it was like working on the set of Grey’s together in the early 2000s. During the episode, Ellen and Kate put special emphasis on how some things just don’t seem possible anymore — like screaming and crying to emote in a heartbreaking scene (like the one where Derek (Patrick Dempsey) got shot) — now that they’re getting older. Ellen also emphasized Kate's sense of humor behind the cameras.

"If Kate was on set, you knew you were going to pee your pants," Ellen explained. "Like, literally pee your pants laughing. Because you are super funny. Kate literally is the funniest b--ch. She's so funny."

Ellen continued while laughing: "It would be, like, super, super quiet and Kate would just be like ... meow." Kate joked that she sees it as a good vocal warmup.

While acknowledging their hectic workdays and the emotions that go with them, Ellen and Kate also spoke about their castmate Katherine Heigl, who received major criticism in 2009 for speaking out about the reality of working on the most successful (and longest-running) medical drama of all time.

"It was — I'm gonna keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them— a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean," Katherine told David Letterman at the time. Referencing her comment, Ellen and Kate agreed that Katherine was "100% right" for speaking up.

"Had she said that today, she'd be a complete hero," Ellen said in her podcast. "But she's ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and, of course, let's slam a woman and call her ungrateful. When the truth is, she was 100% honest, and it's absolutely correct what she said. And she was … ballsy for telling the truth."

Photo credit: Richard Cartwright
Photo credit: Richard Cartwright

Long work hours aside, Ellen and Kate loved working with each other on set and are thrilled to be back together once more.

“I’m always super excited any time an original person comes back. It makes the show better and we’re sticking to our DNA,” Ellen said. As for the episode in question, it’s set to debut on Thursday, May 5.

Addison isn’t the only one coming back to Grey’s this season, though — Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) are set to make a comeback in the season 18 finale, which airs on May 26. Now, if only Yang (Sandra Oh) could grace our screens once more. Fingers crossed!

