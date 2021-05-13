‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Sets Deal for Her First Podcast

Ellen Pompeo, star of long-running ABC hit “Grey’s Anatomy,” is set to host her first podcast — a weekly show in which she plans to get real on a range of topics with her guests.

For “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo,” the actor is teaming with Cadence13, the podcast studio that is part of radio and streaming-audio company Audacy. The podcast is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021.

Pompeo is known to fans for her role as Meredith Grey on medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” which ABC just renewed through Season 18. She also is an outspoken activist on issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights and women’s rights.

On “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo,” Pompeo will sit down for in-depth, candid conversations with celebrities and other guests — “extraordinary people who do extraordinary things, to find out what makes them great,” according to producers, adding that she will use the podcast “to shine a light on people and highlight issues important to her and the world at large.”

“This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Hopefully this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom.”

“Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” will be executive produced by Pompeo; Laura Holstein, who is Pompeo’s producing partner at Calamity Jane Entertainment; Chris Corcoran of Cadence13; and Rabbit Grin Productions. Pompeo is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management and Hansen Jacobson.

“Ellen is a Hollywood trailblazer who has also never been afraid to use her powerful voice in positive and impactful ways,” said Chris Corcoran, Cadence13’s chief content officer.

Rabbit Grin is a podcast production company whose shows include “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” “HypochondriActor with Sean Hayes,” “Learning Lots” with Brie Larson and Jessie Ennis and “Work in Progress with Sophia Bush.” The company was founded by Rob Holysz, producer of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert,” and Jeph Porter.

Audacy — formerly known as Entercom Communications — bought Cadence13 along with Pineapple Street Studios in 2019.

Next week, Cadence13 is set to launch “4D with Demi Lovato,” the pop singer’s first podcast. This week, Cadence13 debuted “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle,” hosted by the activist and best-selling author of “Untamed.”

