‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Casts Peter Gallagher
Peter Gallagher has been cast in Season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Variety has confirmed.
Gallagher is the latest addition to the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama. It was previously announced that Kate Burton would return to the series, reprising the role of Ellis Grey.
Gallagher will play Dr. Alan Hamilton who knew Ellis back in the day. He is slated to meet Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the Season 18 premiere, which will debut on ABC on Sept. 30.
