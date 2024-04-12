“Grey’s Anatomy”: Meredith's Family Emergency Brings Up the Past and the Interns Handle a Mental Health Crisis

The April 11 episode of 'Grey’s Anatomy' saw Meredith struggle when her son faced a medical emergency without her and the interns find common ground with a patient in dire need

Liliane Lathan/ABC Ellen Pompeo on "Grey's Anatomy"

This post contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 11 episode of Grey's Anatomy.

A night of celebration turned to tragedy on Grey's Anatomy.

Several injured medical students were rushed to the hospital after a deck collapsed during a White Coat party. “Everybody grab a chart, this is going to be a long night,” Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) told the interns.

Benson "Blue" Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) and Simone Griffin (Alexis Floyd) accidentally lost track of a student named Eddie. When they still couldn’t find him, a nurse told them that they saw him near the stairwell. The pair then found Eddie on the ledge of the rooftop.

When they tried to talk him down, Eddie responded that he wondered what would happen if he fell or not.

Read on to learn more about this week's episode of Grey's Anatomy.



Disney/Anne Marie Fox From left: Alexis Floyd and Harry Shum Jr. on "Grey's Anatomy"

Related: Grey's Anatomy: Jo Starts 'Spiraling' After Realizing She and Link Could Be Expecting a Baby (Exclusive)

Finding Common Ground

Simone and Blue raced to help Eddie. After she asked if he was having thoughts of suicide, he responded, “I guess. Sometimes.” She reminded him that they were there if he wanted to talk. He then sat down on the ledge of the roof and said, “It seems darker up here, the city.”



He eventually admitted was overwhelmed by med school, telling the doctors, “I think I’m broken. I don’t deserve this anymore.” He later added, “I don’t know how to live with all the pressure and all the pain.”

Blue then confided in the patient that he had experienced similar feelings, saying, “You’re not alone and on most days, I don’t feel like a doctor…let us get you some help.” Blue’s words were enough to get him to step down from the ledge and come with them.

After the trying experience, Simone went to an on-call room to get some rest. Before she could fall asleep, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) — whom she was still avoiding after their romantic entanglement fell apart — found her and she said, “I had a really long night.”

Story continues

“I’ll go,” he replied, but she then invited him to lay next to her in bed and he joined her.



ABC/Anne Marie Fox Niko Terho on "Grey's Anatomy"

Related: Why Sandra Oh Doesn't Plan to Return to Grey's Anatomy 'Anytime Soon'

Meredith’s Family Emergency

Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) told Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) that he had rushed her son Bailey to the hospital in Boston with early appendicitis.

Meredith was upset then that Nick had taken Bailey to the hospital without her consent, saying, “Tell Bailey I will be there as soon as I can” before hanging up.

Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) then found Meredith and offered to help to call Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen).

“I’m his mother, you call me... call me immediately,” Meredith insisted when Nick called back.

On the plane to Boston, Meredith admitted that she worried history would repeat itself with her son as her husband Derek Shepard (Patrick Dempsey) had died because surgeons didn’t provide him with a timely CT scan following a major accident.

Liliane Lathan/ABC Scott Speedman and Ellen Pompeo on "Grey's Anatomy"

When Meredith arrived at the hospital, she coldly dismissed Nick, despite him rushing to get Bailey the care he needed. Of course, when Bailey woke up, he asked for Nick immediately.

Later, Meredith went to find Nick and told him that she was panicked about not being there for her kids. “I’m all they have," she said.

However, he reminded her that she has a village — including him — that loves and supports her children.

“I’ve been doing this a long time alone; it may take me a minute to adjust,” she said. He responded, “I’ve got a minute.”



Related: Grey's Anatomy: Arizona Robbins Returns and Questions If Bailey Has Forgotten the 'Magic' of the OR

Baby on the Way?

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) told her boyfriend Atticus "Link" Lincoln (Chris Carmack) she was “late.” He asked for what and she responded, “My period.”

She then got called to the emergency room and he asked her if they should stay to discuss her being late. “It’s a 9-1-1,” Jo said. Link replied, “So is this.”

When Jo worried about how they would manage if she was pregnant, Link reminded her, “We’re in this together, no matter what.”



Disney/Anne Marie Fox Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack on "Grey's Anatomy"

Jo refused to look at the pregnancy test and Link was excited to inform her that it was negative. However, she was none too thrilled by his reaction especially when she realized the test was “a dud.”

“I’m not pregnant,” she later told him. However, she admitted that the pregnancy scare had made her realize that she wanted to have a baby with him to add to their brood of her daughter Luna and his and Amelia Shepherd’s (Caterina Scorsone) son, Scout.

“I can get there. It’s just gonna take me some time,” he responded.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.