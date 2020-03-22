‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are So Angry With DeLuca’s Storyline Right Now

From Country Living

Hooboy, Grey’s fans, there’s much to discuss after this week’s episode, but the most urgent topic is obviously Dr. Andrew DeLuca. As you know if you’ve been keeping up with this season, the DeLuca character has been struggling with his mental health. In last night’s episode, it came to a head, and fans aren’t happy with how things turned out.



DeLuca was working in the clinic when a woman came in with her niece. He saw some of the signs of human trafficking, which doctors are trained to look for, and he tried to report it. He was written off by the people around him. The end of the episode showed the woman and the girl leaving the hospital, and their exchange while leaving was meant to make viewers understand that DeLuca was right all along. The end of the episode showed him riding really fast on his motorcycle, and it seemed pretty ominous.

Fans are upset about all this, but especially the fact that Grey’s writers conflated a mental health plotline with a human-trafficking storyline. Those two issues are so important on their own that they merit stories that aren’t intertwined. And the idea that DeLuca might get in an accident in the next episode? Not cool! Here are some of their reactions:

DeLuca was acting like that because no one was listening to him or taking him serious. He was overwhelmed. He was fine in the beginning when he was talking to the nurse and even she didn’t take him serious or looked after the patient. #GreysAnatomy — Tiff (@tiffanyyh62) March 20, 2020

I’m upset that everybody think DeLuca is crazy and he was right all MF long 😡😡 them bitches owe him an apology #GreysAnatomy — GabbyCakes_ ⚜ (@GabbyCakes2) March 20, 2020

Deluca is the perfect example of how people with mental illness get completely disregarded due to their illness despite the fact that they might be right. #GreysAnatomy @GiacomoKG — maría (@riaaajose) March 20, 2020

I'm annoyed that Deluca didn't get the apology (and the chance to be a hero) he deserves. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/aWkhaq51Y3 — b2033girl (@b2033girl) March 20, 2020

Me after watching #GreysAnatomy agreeing with Deluca the whole time, to just have this lady escape and then hearing the original theme song at the end. I- pic.twitter.com/LWOKqmkgMw — Do ya thang 7️⃣ (@xstyalx) March 20, 2020

Deluca’s scene last night (with the child sex trafficker) made me cry. It’s an important topic and the fact they couldn’t at least look into his assumptions was tragic. I really hope they speak on the matter in the next episode and we can see it through. #GreysAnatomy @GreysABC — Chloe Davis (@chlodaviss) March 20, 2020

you kill george, you kill lexie, you kill mark. you kill DEREK. YOU RIP ALEX AWAY. YOU WILL NOT HURT DELUCA. YOU WILL STOP HARMING INNOCENT PEOPLE #GreysAnatomy — barbie girl (@barbiebabe_22) March 20, 2020

I WAS RIGHT AND DELUCA WAS RIGHT!!!! AND NOW THE GIRL IS IN DANGER BECAUSE THEY DIDNT LISTEN TO HIM #GreysAnatomy — Tiff (@tiffanyyh62) March 20, 2020

EVERYONE BETTER APOLOGIZE TO DELUCA RIGHT NOW HE WAS RIGHT I KNEW IT #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/HgMZwIVjUH — jocie (@jocievankirk) March 20, 2020

First they had to write off Alex this season, and if DeLuca is next, we riot.

