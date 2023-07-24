Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE!

The Reds conclude their pre-season training camp in Germany with the latter of two friendlies against second-tier opposition this afternoon. Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to take on Greuther Furth in a match that is being played behind closed doors, before heading to Singapore for tougher tests against Bayern Munich and Leicester.

Liverpool saw off Furth’s domestic rivals Karlsruher last week, with a late brace from substitute Diogo Jota sealing a deserved 4-2 victory after earlier efforts from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. A similarly goal-laden performance will be expected today against a team that finished 12th in the 2. Bundesliga last season before they step up in intensity in southeast Asia as their high-profile Premier League opener against Chelsea gets closer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Jota comes into the starting XI today along with the likes of Alisson Becker and Alexis Mac Allister, though another new signing in Dominik Szoboszlai misses out as a precaution due to an ankle knock suffered in training that is not thought to be serious. Follow live updates from Greuther Furth vs Liverpool below!

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool updates

Kick-off time: 12pm BST but SHORT DELAY

How to watch: LFC TV

Liverpool team news: Injured Szoboszlai misses out

Prediction: Liverpool to win 5-1

3’ Doak already causing problems

12:26 , Dom Smith

Greuther Furth 0-0 Liverpool

Early chance for Ben Doak, who looks lively already.

KICK OFF

12:22 , Dom Smith

We’re eventually underway here.

Kick-off minutes away

12:17 , Dom Smith

The players are walking onto the pitch in their kits now. Seconds away.

Klopp issues positive update on Szoboszlai injury

12:09 , Dom Smith

Klopp has given an update, explaining why Szoboszlai misses out on a second chance to represent the Reds today.

He said: “He rolled his ankle slightly in training, [it’s] really nothing. Everybody is super positive about it, himself first.

“If we would have today a Premier League game or whatever, he could play. So, we don't take a risk and we will see what we will do with the Leicester game after travel [and] stuff like this. But for the Bayern game he will be ready, definitely.”

Kick-off time pencilled in

12:00 , Dom Smith

Kick-off has tentatively been put in for 12:15pm, meaning we could be underway in just under 15 minutes. Thunder and rain has delayed the match, but the rain has stopped now.

Players out on the pitch

11:54 , Dom Smith

The players are now out on the pitch for their pre-match warm-up, meaning a kick-off relatively soon looks likely. There has been torrential rain ahead of the match but hopefully we’ll be underway shortly after 12:00pm.

Klopp pleased to be behind closed doors

11:43 , Dom Smith

Jurgen Klopp has previewed today’s match.

“The first thing you need is to build up resilience”, he said. “They play at Championship level in Germany — a decent level — so we have to make sure we deny them as well.

“What I like about the game today [being behind closed doors] is I can hear the coaching of the boys to themselves. I’m really curious about that because that’s super important.”

Kick-off DELAYED

11:31 , Dom Smith

Well, yesterday Tottenham and Leicester had their pre-season match in Bangkok cancelled due to torrential rain.

Story continues

This one hasn’t been cancelled, but confirmation that Liverpool vs Greuther Furth has been given a “short delay to kick-off” due to weather conditions in Germany.

Changes expected after the break

11:09 , Dom Smith

Liverpool will come out of the dressing room for the second half with a totally new XI today.

Newly crowned England U21 European champions Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones will be in that second team, as will 17-year-old forward Lewis Koumas, son of former Tranmere Rovers star Jason Koumas.

Big opportunity for Mac Allister

11:00 , Dom Smith

Alexis Mac Allister made his Liverpool debut against Karlsruher, coming off the bench to assist Jota for Liverpool’s fourth goal, following his £35million move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Today, though, he get the chance to play from the start. The 2022 World Cup winner is expected to fit right in at Anfield this season, and arrives after scoring 12 goals and registering three assists for Brighton last term.

Midfield duo miss out again

10:50 , Dom Smith

There is no Fabinho or Jordan Henderson again today, as both are poised to leave Liverpool for lucrative moves to the Saudi Pro League.

Fabinho could be off to Al-Ittihad, while Henderson has now completed his medical ahead of a mega move to Al-Ettifaq, who this summer hired Steven Gerrard — the man Henderson replaced as Liverpool captain — as manager.

All change!

(REUTERS)

Team news is out!

10:34 , Dom Smith

Liverpool have named Alexis Mac Allister in their starting lineup for the very first time, and 17-year-old Ben Doak also starts! As expected, new signing Dominik Szoboszlai misses out through injury.

Liverpool lineup: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Doak, Diaz, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Pitaluga, Gomez, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Clark, Scanlon, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf.

Will be interesting to see whether it is Doak or Gakpo who joins Alexander-Arnold and Mac Allister in midfield.

Last time out

10:17 , Dom Smith

It was better late than never last time out for Liverpool, when the Reds faced Karlsruher away from home on Wednesday.

They went ahead in the third minute through Darwin Nunez, but trailed shortly after the break thanks to goals by Lars Stindl and Sebastian Jung.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made 11 changes at the break, and while they took a while to kick into gear, they did eventually come good as Cody Gakpo equalised, before two goals in stoppage time by Diogo Jota won the match 4-2 for Liverpool at the last.

You can read our report of that match here!

Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans: Trust us

10:03 , George Flood

After some epic and tight tussles with Manchester City, almost snatching a quadruple and ending their 30-year wait for a Premier League title, things did not go at all to plan for Liverpool last term.

Despite a late-season renaissance, the Reds missed out on the top four and Champions League qualification altogether after a somewhat bizarre campaign, settling in the end for fifth and a return to the Europa League.

But Jurgen Klopp has called for fans to trust the club with a defiant new message for the naysayers as the new season draws close.

“Seven-and-a-half years ago… I said that we have to change from doubters to believers,” he told the We Are Liverpool podcast.

“I didn’t know [at] that time that this will kind of be a phrase of that period because we all change. So, I was not sure at that time and maybe I was a doubter in the beginning – but I became a massive believer.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“But, of course, the last years, nearly winning the quadruple but not doing it actually, and then having the season we had, that can create some doubt, I know that.

“Then people want to change – on one day they want to change the team on 12 positions and then the next day only one. And then we change and then it’s the wrong player, ‘No, no, not him’ and stuff like this.

“What I would like to ask for: trust us. We feel really responsible for what’s happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.”

Greuther Furth vs Liverpool prediction

09:45 , George Flood

Liverpool were pretty goal-happy in their first friendly and they should provide plenty more entertainment in this latest outing against second-tier opposition.

Liverpool to win, 5-1.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai an injury doubt

09:44 , George Flood

Liverpool look set to be without new signing Dominik Szoboszlai this afternoon.

The £60million summer recruit from RB Leipzig made his first start in last week’s 4-2 win over Karlsruher, but is sitting out the final period of training in Germany after rolling his ankle.

Jurgen Klopp seems very unlikely to risk Szoboszlai today.

Midfielders Stefan Bajectic and Thiago Alcantara are closing in on their respective injury returns however, while Alisson Becker should be involved here.

However, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are absent as they both prepare for high-profile transfers to Saudi Arabia.

Diogo Jota will be pushing to start after his late brace against Karlsruher, with Cody Gakpo potentially leading the line and Alexis Mac Allister hoping for a first start in red.

Joe Gomez could also come in, with Klopp potentially continuing his midfield experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Alexander-Arnold, Clark, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool

09:37 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Today’s friendly is officially behind closed doors, but will still be broadcast to fans live via Liverpool’s in-house official media channel LFC TV.

Welcome to Greuther Furth vs Liverpool live coverage!

09:33 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s latest live coverage of Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.

This afternoon the Reds round off their annual German training camp with a behind-closed-doors clash against second-tier side Greuther Furth.

Jurgen Klopp’s men needed a late brace from substitute Diogo Jota to see off the challenge of another 2. Bundesliga side in Karlsruher last week and Liverpool will be expected to produce a comfortable victory today before they head to Singapore for tougher challenges against the likes of Bayern Munich and Leicester, with that high-profile Premier League opener at Chelsea looming ever larger.

Kick-off today is at 12pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live in-game updates from Standard Sport.