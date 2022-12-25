Gretchen Whitmer: The Democrats’ tough-talking, glamorous answer to Ron DeSantis

Josie Ensor
·6 min read
Gretchen Whitmer US Democrats White House Joe Biden 2024 presidential election - Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool
Gretchen Whitmer US Democrats White House Joe Biden 2024 presidential election - Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Dressed in a bright fuchsia blazer and matching trademark lipstick, Gretchen Whitmer beamed as she addressed her huge swell of supporters late into election night.

“I told you we would focus on the kitchen table issues: drinking water, affordable healthcare, and of course, fixing the damn roads!” the Michigan governor said, fist in the air as she celebrated a double-digit victory over her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival.

The 51-year-old had just triumphed over a Maga candidate in a key battleground state and, in doing so, gave the Democratic Party a blueprint for how to take the industrial Midwest, and with it, the White House in a post-Biden America.

Joe Biden, who will be 82 at the 2024 presidential election, has yet to officially declare a bid. Some have speculated that an age-conscious Mr Biden might be content being a one-term president.

Others believe he will run, buoyed by better-than-expected midterm results and a self-appointed mandate to stop Mr Trump.

Ms Whitmer, described by The New York Times as a candidate who “thinks like a general, looks like a ’40s film star and talks like she’s ice fishing for muskie”, has officially denied any interest in running against the president, but it has done little to stop the Washington rumour mill.

Political website The Hill recently ranked her fourth on its list of Democrats who should throw their hat in the ring, behind the president; Kamala Harris, the vice-president; and Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary – making her the top choice outside the administration.

Ms Whitmer has been a popular figure in Michigan for years. She climbed the political ladder, serving in the state’s house of representatives from 2001 to 2006 and in the Michigan senate from 2006 to 2015, all of which spent in the minority.

She first ran for governor in 2018 and won by a landslide, later assuming office in Jan 2019.

Ms Whitmer just missed out on being Mr Biden’s running mate two years later, with some insiders suggesting that she was even the president’s favourite.

She has been called the Democrats’ answer to Ron DeSantis, both hugely popular incumbents from purple states with an outsized role in national elections. The pair won with the help of a broad coalition of both urban and suburban voters, blue and white collar.

Ron DeSantis Republicans US White House - AP Photo/John Locher, File
Ron DeSantis Republicans US White House - AP Photo/John Locher, File

While some Democrats ran nationalised campaigns, choosing to level attacks on Mr Trump, Ms Whitmer stayed local.

Her focus on “fixing the damn roads” transcended the usual topics of partisan rancour.

“People want problem solvers, not culture warriors,” she said of others’ decision to concentrate on culture war issues such as the teaching of gender and race in schools.

As a Midwesterner, analysts believe that she would have more national appeal than another slated presidential would-be.

California governor Gavin Newsom, much like San Franciscan Ms Harris, has been dismissed in conservative circles as being part of a coastal elite, out of touch with Middle America. One pundit described Ms Whitmer’s appeal as “Pabst Blue Ribbon with just the right measure of merlot.”

White working-class Michigonians, once the backbone of the Democratic coalition, fled to the Republican Party in the years of economic decline in Detroit. Mr Trump narrowly carried the state in 2016.

In her first term as governor, Ms Whitmer landed the largest economic investment from General Motors that the country had ever seen. The Detroit-based company committed $7 billion (£5.8 billion) in electric car manufacturing, creating 4,000 new jobs.

Gretchen Whitmer Democrats US White House - Reuters/Jeff Kowalsky
Gretchen Whitmer Democrats US White House - Reuters/Jeff Kowalsky

“She’s the only Democrat I’ve seen placate the business lobby and the environmentalists. Seriously, nobody else can do it,” said Lee Chatfield, a Republican House speaker, who has locked horns with Ms Whitmer over the years.

“I’ve seen her sit down with CEOs in suits, then have beers with people from the upper peninsula.”

Republicans for Whitmer, a group of 150 prominent local business leaders, lawyers and former lawmakers, came out in support of the governor, praising her for bringing back jobs to the state and working across the aisle to get bills passed.

In a matter of four years, she helped turn the state completely blue, with Democrats now controlling all three branches of state government for the first time in nearly four decades.

In the state legislature, she was one of few women in an institution long dominated by a “good-ol-boy” mentality.

“I’ve had a lot of male mentors,” she once told Politico, recalling how she spent evenings throwing back beers at capitol watering holes. “One of them would tell me, ‘Try to make fun of your opponents on occasion. Don’t get mad at what they say’.”

It would be tested years later on a more national stage when Mr Trump singled out the governor for her Covid-19 policy.

Gretchen Whitmer Barack Obama Democrats US White House - Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Gretchen Whitmer Barack Obama Democrats US White House - Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Whitmer, presiding over a state with one of the highest death tolls, issued one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in the nation. It made her deeply unpopular among conservatives, who drew up a petition for her impeachment.

Mr Trump called on his followers to “Liberate Michigan” from Gretchen “Half-Whitmer”.

She became a boogeyman on the Right, and was the target of a kidnap effort by members of a Right-wing paramilitary group.

In the end, the vote in Michigan largely came down to the issue of abortion. Even before the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Ms Whitmer was working to codify legislation on statewide abortion access.

Democratic candidates were told to pivot their campaigns to address rising inflation, which frequently topped voters’ list of concerns. But for Ms Whitmer, the choice between abortion and the economy was a false one.

“I frequently got the question ‘Should we be talking about the economy or abortion?’” said Ms Whitmer, wearing a Bans Off Our Bodies pin on her lapel. “Anyone who thinks that those two issues are not aligned doesn’t have a uterus.”

Her messaging resonated, with suburban women and young voters coming out in unprecedented numbers to ensure Ms Whitmer defeated Tudor Dixon, her pro-life rival.

Donald Trump Tudor Dixon Gretchen Whitmer US politics White House - Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File
Donald Trump Tudor Dixon Gretchen Whitmer US politics White House - Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File

After watching the race in Michigan, seen as a litmus test for presidential elections, Democrats are quietly confident that even an octogenarian Mr Biden could beat Mr Trump in a rematch.

However, there is concern that he would not fare as well against a much younger, fresher Republican nominee like Mr DeSantis. A recent Marquette University Law School poll had the Florida governor narrowly beating Mr Biden in a presidential matchup 39 per cent to 37.

A small, but growing, wing of the party has called for Mr Biden to make room for a new generation of leaders, such as Ms Whitmer.

David Axelrod, who was a senior adviser to Barack Obama, is also a part-time Michigan resident. He said there was “no doubt” that her name would be near the top when her party considers future candidates.

He said: “That was an impressive win on difficult terrain, but she’s proven herself to be smart and resilient. For a woman, it’s tough to be strong and yet broadly accepted. And she seems to have mastered that.”

Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Falcons eliminated from playoffs in a familiar fashion

    BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of their 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated A

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24