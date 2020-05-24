Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says She Censors Herself On Trump To Keep Federal Aid
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she feels the need to censor herself when it comes to public comments about President Donald Trump, fearing it could jeopardize her state’s receiving federal assistance.
Whitmer told Axios in an interview scheduled to air on Monday about the difficulty of juggling Trump’s emotions with ensuring that Michigan residents receive adequate help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The worst night’s sleep that I’ve got in the last 10 weeks is when he has attacked me on Twitter,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said in an interview clip released Sunday.
.@alexi: Do you feel like when you're talking about the president publicly, you have to censor yourself for the sake of continuing
to receive federal assistance?@GovWhitmer: Yes.
Watch the full #AxiosOnHBO interview Monday at 11pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms. pic.twitter.com/vosJ9e00cd
— Axios (@axios) May 24, 2020
Whitmer was asked if she feels that she has to censor herself when discussing Trump “for the sake of continuing to receive federal assistance.”
“Yes,” Whitmer readily replied.
Trump has publicly labeled Whitmer a “big problem” after she expressed concern that the federal government may be blocking her state’s requests for personal protective equipment and other needed resources for health care workers. Similar allegations have been made by hospitals across the country.
Trump blasted the first-term governor as being “way in over her” head and said she “doesn’t have a clue.” Whitmer and Trump were later able to smooth out their differences behind the scenes.
Whitmer’s full interview with Axios is scheduled to air Monday at 11 p.m. on HBO.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.