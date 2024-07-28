Gretchen Walsh was a considerable favorite to win gold before U.S. teammate Torri Huske's stunning close in the final second

- Advertisement
Huske wins the first individual gold for the United States at the Paris Games.
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In today's edition: Team USA men's basketball begins its gold medal quest, the Americans earn their first gold of Paris 2024, Simone Biles spotlight, the USWNT take the field again, and more.
The Americans handled their first Olympic test in a runaway win over Nikola Jokić and Serbia.
The comparisons of contemporary women’s times to historical men’s times are a fascinating window into the progression of the sport of swimming.
Gradishar waited a long time to get into Canton, which may have had something to do with the fact that stats such as tackles and sacks weren't official when Gradishar began playing.
Titmus beat Summer McIntosh and Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 meters.
To stick with the Jones vs. Miocic plan now would be all the way ludicrous.
France hammered Fiji to win gold in Rugby Sevens.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
"It's a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans," Barkley said after the NBA passed over TNT in favor of Amazon Prime.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
The Canada men's and women's soccer teams have reportedly "relied on drones and spying for years."
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The potential candidates range from an astronaut to an actor to all-time soccer greats.