Gretchen Walsh was a considerable favorite to win gold before U.S. teammate Torri Huske's stunning close in the final second

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh of Team United States celebrate after winning gold and silver in the Women’s 100m Butterfly Final on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776138693 ORIG FILE ID: 2164100582

100-meter butterfly world record odds to win gold incredible close The Sporting News special moment

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Gretchen Walsh was a considerable favorite to win gold before U.S. teammate Torri Huske's stunning close in the final second