Gretchen Rossi Mourns Slade Smiley's Son, Posts Video of Special Moments Daughter Shared with Him

Gretchen Rossi is remembering the special moments as she mourns the loss of her fiancé Slade Smiley's son.

On Tuesday, Rossi, 44, announced that Grayson Smiley-Arroyo died. He was 22. His mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed his death years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Rossi shared a touching post on Wednesday that showed Grayson and her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray — whom she shares with Smiley — enjoying a little sibling love.

Her post included a video that shows the pair tinkering around as Grayson lets his little sister play with some of his cool gadgets. The cute pair also pose for a photo together before Skylar is seen standing on a bed where Grayson is sitting.

"💔 We love you Gray," Rossi wrote alongside the sentimental post.

In her Instagram Stories, she thanked fans for their support and reposted a video of Skylar playing with a toy while Grayson sits nearby. "Skylar Gray loved you Gray" she wrote on top of the sweet clip.

In her original post that shared news of Grayson's death, Rossi shared images of Smiley and Grayson over the years.

"Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition 💔," wrote the reality star, 44. "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss off Gray. 😔 Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being."

Remembering him as "an angel on earth" and "an incredible warrior" she saluted Grayson as "a warrior like no one has ever seen before" and recalled how he managed to stay positive despite his health struggles.

She praised Grayson for the difference he made "Although his life was cut short on earth ... "

"The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way."

"This isn't goodbye but rather see you soon little man…..We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts ❤️ Love your Dad, Gretchen & your sister Skylar Gray" wrote Rossi.

Arroyo shared more details about Grayson's death in her post, revealing that his heart stopped while he was at home and she attempted to give him chest compressions until medics arrived.

"When he left for the hospital he looked good and was breathing on his own but his heart gave out again at the hospital," she said.

"I don't have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I'm still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details."

Bravely ending on a positive note, Michelle wrote, "I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane. His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him"

Grayson was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006, just three days after he turned 6, according to Michelle's support website.