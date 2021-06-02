Gretchen Carlson Feature Doc ‘In Her Own Words’ Set At XTR

The story of Fox News whistleblower Gretchen Carlson is to be told in a feature documentary from XTR.

The non-fiction studio is putting together In Her Own Words, which will tell the story of how Carlson and her Lift Our Voices co-founder Julie Roginsky started a movement to end the use of NDAs after her battle with the news network.

Directed by Cynthia Lowen (Bully), the film dives into the consequences of forced arbitration and NDAs, and how it can impact every facet of your life, from personal relationships to your future, with many victims forced to forever pay the price of a system that protects perpetrators. In addition to subjects Carlson and Roginsky, the film will explore the issue by following multiple subjects grappling with forced arbitration and NDAs.

In 2016, Carlson revealed on social media that he had left Fox News and filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court against Roger Ailes. Carlson’s allegations against Ailes resulted in his termination from the network, with an exit package far exceeding the settlement Carlson herself received in exchange for signing an NDA with Ailes, NewsCorp, Fox News and 21st Century Fox, preventing her from ever speaking about Ailes or Fox News again.

In Her Own Words reclaims the narrative, depicting the cost of silence while shining a light on the work being done to dismantle a predatory system of power through policy changes. As one of the most influential women in media and a driving force behind today’s reckoning on workplace sexual harassment, the project is made with Carlson’s full participation and collaboration – though she remains bound by her NDA.

Lowen and Rebekah Shufelt produce with Kathryn Everett, Bryn Mooser, and Justin Lacob exec producing for XTR.

“It is time to tell my story,” said Gretchen Carlson. “One-third of American workers are bound by NDAs. They cannot tell their own truths, they cannot tell their own stories. I hope that collaborating with the filmmakers to powerfully depict the complexity and nuance of life with an NDA will demonstrate why no one who is the target of workplace sexual harassment should ever have to sign one again.”

Roginsky added, “We are among the tens of millions of Americans bound by NDAs. In this film, we are digging into the consequences of taking power structures head on by shining a spotlight on the lengths to which some in power will go to prevent women from speaking their truths.”

“This film confronts the question of who has the right to speak their truth and when,” said Kathryn Everett, head of film at XTR. “From Harvey Weinstein to Fox News to Scott Rudin, the use of NDAs is so pervasive in our industry. In Her Own Words exposes that forced arbitration is everywhere, in every industry. We’re proud to support Cynthia’s vision along with Gretchen and Julie’s remarkable bravery on this journey.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Gretchen and Julie to tell this urgent story,” said Cynthia Lowen. “Gretchen’s stand against Roger Ailes changed the world—now we are following as she confronts the very systems that made such rampant abuses possible: NDAs and forced arbitration. Through Gretchen and Julie’s stories, and others fighting against formidable forces, this film quite literally speaks truth to power. In Her Own Words seeks to generate wide-scale change on an issue impacting all Americans.”

