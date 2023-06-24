Gretar Steinsson set to leave as performance director at Tottenham

Gretar Steinsson is set to leave after a year as Tottenham’s performance director.

The 41-year-old was formerly a right-back for Bolton Wanderers and Iceland and, in June 2022 was hired by Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ then-director of football, to become performance director at Spurs.

The former head of recruitment and development at Everton and technical advisor for the Icelandic national team worked across both the academy and senior side at Tottenham but is, however, now expected to leave his role.

Changes in the club’s structure have been taking place ahead of next season, and Steinsson is believed to have been relieved of his duties due to these changes just weeks after Yaya Toure opted to step down from his role as manager of Tottenham’s U18 side.

Spurs endured a turbulent season this term, with Antonio Conte leaving March. His assistant manager, Cristian Stellini, became caretaker manager but was himself sacked following April’s damning 6-1 trouncing at the hands of Newcastle.

Ryan Mason took over until the end of the season, but former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou is now in post, having been hired as Tottenham’s new permanent manager earlier this month after sealing the domestic treble in Scotland as head coach of Celtic.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League this season and will play no European football next season for the time since the 2009-10 campaign as a result.