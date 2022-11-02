Greta Thunberg won't be at this massive climate change summit, but Biden will be. What to know about COP27.

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·5 min read

An Egyptian resort town will begin hosting a massive annual United Nations climate meeting on Sunday. But will it be a place where real action can be taken on fixing the planet or will it be a distressing example of international greenwashing that makes little serious progress?

It depends on who you ask. President Joe Biden will be attending what's known as COP27 for at least a day. The White House says he'll "build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight."

But Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg counts herself among the gathering's critics. Speaking in London at the release of her book, "The Climate Book," the 19-year-old who has gained global fame for her efforts to fight climate change said the meetings are mostly a chance for "leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing."

AHEAD OF THE SUMMIT: Flurry of climate change reports have ominous message

WATCH: Climate questions — Who is most vulnerable?

Here's what to know about COP27:

What is COP27?

COP27 is the annual United Nations meeting of the 197 countries that have agreed to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, originally adopted in 1992. The meeting is the decision-making body of the countries that signed onto the U.N. Framework. It is held to assess how well nations are dealing with climate change.

What are the dates of COP27?

The UN Climate Change Conference will run from November 6 to November 18.

Where is COP27 being held?

It's being held in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea. It is known for its sandy beaches and coral reefs and is a major tourist destination for divers. It's pronounced Sharm-el-shake.

What does COP27 stand for?

COP is short for "Conference of the Parties" because it is a conference of the parties or countries that signed the agreement. This is the 27th meeting of all the signatories. The first was in 1995 in Berlin. The numbering is slightly off because COP 26 was postponed for a year due to COVID-19. It's pronounced cop (as in police) 27.

Is COP27 necessary?

Before the industrial revolution, the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 280 parts per million. CO2 traps the sun's heat, warming the plant. This year's measurement is 419 parts per million, a number not seen since the Pliocene Epoch 4.1 to 4.5 million years ago. At that time, the sea level was about 78 feet higher than today, the average temperature was 7 degrees Fahrenheit higher than in pre-industrial times, and studies indicate large forests occupied areas of the Arctic that are now tundra, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Critics have said the entire process of annual meetings and small, incremental and sometimes bureaucratic change is too little, too late. Speaking in London on Sunday, Thunberg said rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented change is needed to deal with global warming.

COP27 has also been criticized for allowing Coca-Cola, one of the world's largest plastic producers, to be a major sponsor of the event. The company has responded that it is prepared to do its part to fight against climate change.

Is this year's COP especially important?

Those attending would tell you every COP is important.

But next year's should get even more attention. It will be the first time the nations that signed the Paris Agreement in 2015 (at COP21) will tell the world how well they've implemented their climate plans and identify what still needs to be done. It is being called the Global Stocktake and will be presented at COP28 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

HEALTH: How climate change is hurting Americans’ health – and what experts suggest we do about it

ELECTION: Climate change on ballot in midterms, Boris Johnson drops his return bid: 5 Things podcast

What's expected to happen in Egypt?

This year countries are supposed to deliver updated plans on how they're going to lower their greenhouse gas emissions, something they agreed to do at last year's COP in Glasgow.

So far only 23 out of 193 countries have submitted their plans to the UN.

Because this COP is being held in Africa, it's also expected to include more focus on African issues. This is not the first COP to be held in Africa, however. The 2001 and 2016 meetings were in Morocco, 2006 in Kenya and 2011 in South Africa.

What is 'loss and damage' financing and what does it have to do with COP27?

COP27 is also supposed to take on the issue of "loss and damage" financing. That's the controversial question of how poor and vulnerable nations dealing with climate change might be compensated by wealthy countries.

Developing countries are demanding some type of global compensation or aid fund, saying their people are living with – and dying from – climate change caused by wealthy nations that got wealthy by burning fossil fuels.

Who is attending?

More than 35,000 people from around the world are expected to be in Egypt at the meeting, from official government delegations to climate activists who are will be corralled into a separate designated protest area away from the conference center. Protests are severely restricted in Egypt.

President Joe Biden is expected to attend for at least a day. This will be the first COP after the August passage of the United States' landmark Inflation Reduction Act, the largest single climate action the nation has taken.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom, a passionate advocate on behalf of the environment before taking the throne in September, has attended previous COPs. He will not be attending this one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COP27 climate change summit starts Sunday in Egypt: What to know

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe