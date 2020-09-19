Greta Thunberg, Time’s 2019 ‘Person Of The Year,’ Has Returned To School

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after a year spent sailing around the world, addressing large crowds, mingling with celebrities, and becoming a media sensation, is back in school.

The 17-year-old activist took a gap year to advocate for her environmental causes, in the process winning Time’s “Person of the Year” award last year and becoming the face of young protests on climate change.

Thunberg tweeted that she was happy to become a normal teen again.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” Thunberg wrote, showing herself with a backpack.

Thunberg is best known for her appeared at a UN climate summit, where she chided the assembled for their inaction and angrily told the delegates “How dare you!”

Although she was snubbed by President Trump, he later joked that Thunberg was “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Now, it appears, that statement has come true.

