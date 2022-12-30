Greta Thunberg makes cheeky dig at Andrew Tate over pizza box following arrest

Greta Thunberg has responded to news that Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania, very possibly thanks to their Twitter spat.

On Thursday (29 December), the controversial online influencer and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

It is speculated that the arrest may not have happened had he not posted a clapback video addressed to Thunberg on Twitter.

Authorities used Tate’s video, in which he referenced a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza, as proof that he was in the country.

The online personality was arrested within 24 hours of posting his video addressed to Thunberg.

On Friday (30 December), Thunberg responded to the news that their online spat had aided in Tate’s arrest.

The climate activist wrote on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

The unlikely online feud between Thunberg, 19, and Tate, 36, began earlier this week when the influencer tried to provoke the environmental campaigner into a debate about the emissions of his “33 cars”.

