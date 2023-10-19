Greta Thunberg joins London climate protest outside JP Morgan offices in Canary Wharf

Greta Thunberg joined demo in Canary Wharf on Thursday (PA)

Greta Thunberg has joined a protest outside the London offices of JP Morgan, days after being arrested at a similar demonstration.

The Swedish climate activist joined group Fossil Free London outside the firm’s HQ in Canary Wharf on Thursday morning.

They blocked the entrances by sitting on the pavement, chanting “oily money out" and waving yellow flags and banners.

It comes after a protest outside a Mayfair hotel on Tuesday where oil executives met for the Energy Intelligence forum, at which Thunberg was arrested and subsequently charged with a public order offence.

Fossil Free London said it was staging Thursday’s protest because JP Morgan had been a major source of funding for fossil fuel projects since the Paris Agreement, when governments agreed to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

(PA)

One of the group’s campaigners, Henry, who declined to give his last name, said: “Since the Paris climate agreement they have been the worst financiers of fossil fuels, having provided 434 billion dollars (£357 billion) in finances.

“They are making billions of profit every year at a time of worsening inequality when so much of the world is being devastated by the climate crisis.

“We think there should be no new fossil fuel investment or financing from JP Morgan and we think that some of their billions of profits should go towards loss and damage to the communities affected by climate change and provide the financing for adaptation and mitigation measures."

JP Morgan declined to comment on the protest.

Thunberg was one of 26 activists who were arrested near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on Tuesday.

Asked why arrests were made, the Met Police said they asked the protesters to move from the road onto the pavement which would have allowed them to continue protesting legally.

They said they had imposed conditions to “prevent disruption to the public”.