Greta Thunberg charged following Fossil Free London protest

The 20-year-old activist was arrested outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane

Greta Thunberg has been charged with a public order offence after her arrest during a Fossil Free London protest.

The 20-year-old is accused of breaching a Section 14 order that police put in place outside the InterContinental Hotel on Park Lane, where oil executives were meeting on Tuesday.

The climate change activist was among protesters who gathered to object to an Energy Intelligence Forum event.

In total, 27 protesters were arrested and 26 charged, the Met Police said.

Ms Thunberg, a Swedish national, has been released on bail with a trial set for 15 November.

'Deals and compromises'

The Met said on Tuesday that it imposed conditions on the protesters under Section 14 of the Public Order Act, to "prevent serious disruption to the community, hotel and guests".

It said officers had asked the activists to move from the road and on to the pavement if they wanted to continue their protest but that a number of them failed to do so and were arrested.

The force said 21 people had been charged with failing to comply with orders to move off the road and five had been charged with obstructing the highway.

Fossil Free London's protest took place on the first day of the three-day Energy Intelligence Forum - formerly called the Oil and Money conference - where bosses of Shell and Total were due to speak.

Speaking at the rally, Ms Thunberg said: "Behind these closed doors at the Oil and Money conference, spineless politicians are making deals and compromises with lobbyists from destructive industries - the fossil fuel industry.

"People all over the world are suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate crisis caused by these industries who we allow to meet with our politicians and have privileged access to."

Dozens of protesters at the rally blocked Hamilton Place, near Park Lane. Many carried banners and pink umbrellas with eyes painted on, shouting "oily money out" and "cancel the conference", while some lit yellow and pink smoke flares.

