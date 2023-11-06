Greta Gerwig thinks this Barbie star should be the next James Bond
Barbie director Greta Gerwig has revealed who she thinks should be the next James Bond, with the filmmaker suggesting a star from her own movie.
The identity of the next 007 is yet to be announced following the departure of Daniel Craig, but Gerwig has suggested that Kingsley Ben-Adir would be perfect for the role, with the director referencing the actor’s role as Basketball Ken in Barbie as a perfect audition.
The scene in question saw Ben-Adir address the audience in a fourth-wall break, with Gerwig telling Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast: “Everybody’s jaws dropped. I was like, ‘get this footage to whoever is making James Bond immediately.’”
Whilst there are rumours of a new casting in the 007 franchise, producer Barbara Broccoli recently revealed that they were no closer to finding the next Bond, saying: “It's going to take a while for us to get - it's a whole new reinvention. It’ll take some time.”
Broccoli, who produces the Bond films with half-brother, Michael G Wilson, had previously spoken about the trajectory of the franchise, saying there was a “big” road ahead in terms of reinvention.
“Daniel [Craig] gave us the ability to mine the emotional life of the character... I think these movies reflect the time they are in,” she said. “There's a big, big road ahead reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven't even begun with that.”
Whilst a 26th film is a while away, Bond fans can rejoice with a new spin-off film, 007: Road to a Million, a reality show which sees nine duos taking part in a series of espionage-themed challenges for a chance to win a £1 million cash prize.
007: Road To A Million comes to Prime Video on November 10.
