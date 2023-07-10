‘Barbie’: Greta Gerwig Gives Shoutout To Writers As Co-Writer Noah Baumbach Skips Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Greta Gerwig gave a shoutout to the writers amid the WGA strike during the Barbie premiere in LA at the Shrine Auditorium. Ahead of the screening, the director of the film also noted that her co-writer Noah Baumbach was not present in support of the guild.

“My co-writer and co-creator, my partner in love and art, Noah Baumbach is not here. He is passionately supporting the fight of the Writers Guild of America,” Gerwig said. “From the first line to the last cut, this movie is his as much as anyone’s. He is a Barbie girl. Nothing in Barbie happened without him, and nothing in Hollywood happens without writers.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Deadline

It was the script that drew Margot Robbie to the film and something that she didn’t expect would be approved by the studio.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,” she told BAFTA earlier this year. “Because they are never going to let us make this movie.”

At the premiere, Robbie gave Gerwig a shoutout saying that she doesn’t “think most of us would’ve been involved if it wasn’t someone like Greta at the helm, but particularly Greta. What she does with her films… she’s so smart, but she’s also can really deliver on the humor and the emotion and we knew we wanted all of that in a Barbie movie. I can’t imagine anyone else doing it but Greta.”

Margot Robbie on her admiration for Greta Gerwig #Barbie pic.twitter.com/hP3FTq2t10 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 10, 2023

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.