Greta Gerwig to direct Barbie live-action movie, led by Margot Robbie; film expected to release in 2023

After tasting success with Lady Bird and Little Women, actor-director Greta Gerwig is all set to helm another much-hyped project titled Barbie that features actor Margot Robbie in the titular role inspired by the iconic Mattel doll. Gerwig has officially signed on to direct Barbie, which will be backed by Warner Bros.

Gerwig signed on to the project in 2019 as a writer with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach and it was reported at the time that she was considering directing. However, only recently, the development was confirmed by sources to Variety.

Gerwig and Baumbach are currently shooting for their upcoming movie titled White Noise. Only after finishing White Noise, the couple will work on the much-awaited Barbie which is likely to begin production in 2022 at Leavesden Studios in London. The big-screen take on the Mattel doll's story, Barbie is expected to release in 2023.

Apart from acting, The Wolf of Wall Street star Robbie will also produce the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner. Meanwhile, during the cover interview for British Vogue's August 2021 edition, the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey actor stated that Gerwig's creative idea would extend past the screenplay and fall into the director's chair.

"People generally hear Barbie and think, ''I know what that movie is going to be,'' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't..." she had said.

So far, the makers of Barbie have not revealed many details about the movie's plot or characters. However, Robbie had earlier shared that the movie will be a 'great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world'. She also mentioned that the movie would be a chance to be aspirational for younger kids in the world.

This is not the first film where Gerwig will take on directing duties, she has become a complete filmmaker with Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

To everyone's surprise, these movies earned 11 Oscar nominations (including a Best Director nomination for Gerwig) with one win. With this big leap in her career, Gerwig has become one of seven women ever nominated on the special list.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

