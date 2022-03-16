Grenville Davey obituary

Oliver Basciano
·5 min read

When the sculptor Grenville Davey won the Turner prize in 1992 the Guardian described him as the “rank outsider”. The Wall Street Journal was even blunter in its headline: “Brit Art-Prize Fiasco: Grenville Who?” The media bewilderment was in part because Davey, who has died suddenly aged 60, beat the favourite, Damien Hirst, to the award.

Nor did Davey make particularly good tabloid column inches. When Hirst eventually won two years later he claimed he spent the prize money in one night behind the bar at the Groucho Club in Soho; Davey told reporters his plan was a “couple of days off” and beyond being grateful for the cash prize, “what I have to say is probably not worth anything. I think there will be turkey on the table this Christmas.”

His work proved less flashy too. While he was part of the same generation of YBAs (young British artists) who attended Goldsmiths’ College (now Goldsmiths, University of London) in the late 1980s, Davey’s work possessed a beguiling austerity at odds with the more flamboyant sensationalism of his peers. On news of Davey’s death, Hirst, a friend, acknowledged the debt he held to the artist. “Without Grenville Davey there would have been no YBAs. Grenville was the first artist to truly inspire my generation … his cool surreal circles directly led to me making my spot paintings.”

At the Turner prize exhibition at Tate Britain, the artist exhibited Hal, two steel columns, each just under 2.5 metres in height. Like much of Davey’s work, Hal triggered associations with mundane, everyday objects – either oversized drinks cans or undersized industrial chimneys – but with details removed or altered.

Davey had been nominated for the prize in part for an exhibition a year earlier at the Lisson gallery in London, where his work fitted with the gallery’s interest in the minimalism of a previous generation of British artists, such as Richard Long and John Latham, as well as Americans such as Carl Andre and Donald Judd. The younger artist took their pared-down aesthetic and interest in repetition and infused it with a slightly more “pop” edge.

Untitled Pair (1987) features what might be two domestic satellite dishes, painted immaculately with a turquoise sheen, hung at different heights. The enigmatic painted steel and rubber Grey Seal (1987) resembles a big porthole cover.

While Davey continued to exhibit regularly, as well as immersing himself in public and architectural commissions, the press would not leave alone the idea of his supposed obscurity. In 2011 one critic asked: “Where is Grenville Davey now? Come to that, who is Grenville Davey?”

Davey himself was sanguine, refusing to play the fame game required of artists in the 90s. “Things got really noisy – I just had to get away. There was interest in the press, people recognised me in the street, in the pub. It was good to get away,” he said, swapping his Brixton studio in a condemned former fish and chip shop for a farm in rural Essex. From there he took on more collaborative commissions.

These included a permanent public artwork for the Olympic Park in east London, commissioned in 2011. Inter Alia consists of 61 trapezoid brass markers that jut from a wall, each identical but with a series of rings on the facing surface, likened by Davey to fingerprints. They were, he said, “reminiscent of the finger in the icing, on an industrial scale”.

While accessible, the sculptures were developed through a highly theoretical framework. In 2010 Davey had undertaken a six-month residency at the Centre for Research in String Theory at Queen Mary, University of London, working with the physicist David Berman to draw out parallels between the theoretical geometries within string theory and Davey’s own longstanding interest in symmetry. Continuing the project as an artist-in-residence at the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Cambridge, Davey exhibited a series of maquette works at Chelsea Space in London in 2014 that referenced the concepts of T-duality and mirror symmetry.

Grenville was born in Launceston, Cornwall, to Lillian, a nurse, and Clifford Davey, who was in the Royal Navy Engineers and later became a police officer. After attending Launceston college, Davey did a foundation fine art course at Exeter College of Art and Design, then a fine art degree at Goldsmiths’.

In the final year of art school, before graduating in 1985, he discovered the workshop with its metalworking equipment. “I was shy of it at first but got over it,” Davey recalled. “That’s where things started to take off.” After being included in a group exhibition at the Showroom gallery a year later, in 1987 he had his first solo show at the Lisson.

In 1988 he was included in the Venice Biennale and a year later Charles Saatchi bought works, which, given the collector’s outsized influence at the time as tastemaker, placed Davey on a trajectory to success.

Institutional shows followed at the Stichting De Appel Foundation in Amsterdam (1990), the Kunsthalle, Berne (1991) and, after his Turner win, the Chisenhale gallery in London (1992).

In 1996 Davey undertook the first of many public commissions, working with landscape architects to develop public seating at Newcastle Drawdock, a neglected boat landing on the River Thames in east London. Two years later a pair of site-specific sculptures for the offices of the Dr Martens shoe factory in Northamptonshire was unveiled.

His interest in the public realm continued into the new millennium, and he collaborated on civic redesigns in Manchester city centre, Barnsley, Stockton and Middlesbrough.

In 1998 he began teaching at the University of the Arts, London, and in 1999 at the University of East London, where he remained until his death, becoming head of the MA fine art course in 2009.

He is survived by his son, Sennen, from his marriage to Victoria (nee Burton), a sculptor, which ended in divorce in 2015, a stepson, Charles, and three brothers, Graham, Chris and Adrian.

• Grenville Clifford Davey, artist, born 28 April 1961; died 28 February 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh