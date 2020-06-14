Grenfell Tower fire: PM marks third anniversary of tragedy as commemorations held online

The third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire is being marked today in commemorations taking place online because of the coronavirus lockdown.

A virtual service, remembering the 72 people who died, was hosted by the Bishop of Kensington at which video messages by the prime minister and leader of the opposition were played.

Faith leaders will conduct sermons and reflections online throughout the day, and bells of churches in London will toll 72 times in tribute to the victims.

Also, survivors group Grenfell United has asked homeowners across the UK to display green lights from windows from 10.30pm.

In his message, Boris Johnson said the country was working to ensure such a disaster would not be repeated.

He said: "That night, 72 men, women and children were taken from us in the cruellest of circumstances.

"As a nation, we are still dealing with the consequences of what happened and working to make sure it never happens again.

"While those affected by Grenfell are not able to gather in person, all of us in this country are with you in spirit."

It comes amid warnings thousands of people are still at risk from the cladding that accelerated the deadly 2017 blaze, and a second, similar, fire could see greater loss of life.

In a video message, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledged to do "everything in my power" to prevent such a tragedy happening again.

His party estimates 56,000 people are living in homes wrapped in the same flammable cladding as Grenfell.

Sir Keir said: "In the midst of their suffering, the Grenfell community came together to campaign for justice, safe homes and change. Because no one should ever go through the loss and pain they experienced.

"But three years on and, unbelievably, tonight people will go to bed in unsafe homes. Three years on and there has been little justice or accountability. Three years on their campaign continues."

The fire began as a small kitchen fire just before 1am on the fourth floor of the 23 storey tower block in North Kensington, west London.

Within minutes, flames had raced up the exterior of the building and then spread to all four sides with such speed that by 3am, most of the upper floors were well alight.

The Grenfell Tower fire was the most deadly domestic blaze since World War Two, but the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has warned "the loss of life could be worse still" if a similar tragedy occurred.

In what he called "a chilling warning to the prime minister", FBU general secretary Matt Wrack described a "postcode lottery" concerning how many firefighters would be sent to their building in the event of a blaze.

He said: "Lives in London and the South East are worth no more than the rest of the country, yet different regions have drastically different standards."

He added the loss of 72 lives at Grenfell was deeply traumatic, but said there was "a good chance that the next Grenfell will be outside London, in an area where fewer resources are mobilised to a fire, and the loss of life could be worse still".

The public inquiry into the disaster, whose first report criticised firefighters' actions on the night, was paused in March because of the pandemic and is due to restart on 6 July.