Grenfell anniversary: Churches to ring bells 72 times and landmarks to be lit in green to remember those who died in tragedy

Grenfell Tower lit up green on a previous anniversary (PA Wire)

Campaigners, survivors and the bereaved will on Monday remember the 72 people who died and the hundreds who lost their homes in the Grenfell fire in a series of small community events.

With pandemic restrictions preventing large gatherings, the main memorial services will be held online.

Churches across London, including St Paul’s, will again ring their bells 72 times to mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy, while a socially distanced silent walk for those who lived in or near the tower will take place.

Landmarks across London are set to be lit up in green light — the colour of Grenfell campaign for justice.

Yvette Williams, from Justice 4 Grenfell, said: “Pandemic restrictions are still in place so we can’t come together in the way we normally would. But there will be memorials online and communities will be remember those who lost their lives together in a smaller gatherings.

“We are keeping it among the community in line with the pandemic rules. People feel it is very important never to forget those who died that night and we want to express solidarity with all the people still affected by the cladding scandal.”

