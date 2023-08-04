Gremio president confirms Bitello could leave club this summer amid reported Arsenal interest

Gremio president Antonio Brum admits midfielder Bitello could leave amid reported interest from Arsenal.

Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar has reportedly scouted the 23-year-old as the Gunners continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive.

Mikel Arteta has already welcomed Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice into his squad following last season’s Premier League title push.

While attention has now turned to moving players out of the club, Bitello continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka has already left Arsenal while Albert Sambi Lokonga could follow.

Burnley lead the chase to sign the Belgian international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Brum has confirmed there has been big interest in Bitello, who has also been linked with Portuguese side Porto, and could not guarantee the club would be able to keep the player.

“We received numerous queries for Bitello, but the new official proposal has none,” he told Trivela.

“We know that it may end up arriving this window extension time that we have.

“I can’t guarantee that he won’t leave or stay until the end of the year, that depends a lot on what kind of proposal will arrive, what type will arrive and what values can reach.”