Greipel leads strong field at RideLondon-Surrey Classic

(Reuters) - German veteran Andre Greipel will spearhead a strong field in the 2017 RideLondon-Surrey Classic as the world's richest one-day race debuts on the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar on July 30.

Rising Quick-Step sprinter Fernando Gaviria, Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb, Caleb Ewan of Orica-Scott and Team Sky's Elia Viviani will also feature in the fifth edition of the event, the organizers said on Monday.

Griepel will make his debut in the 187 km race which will take riders through London, Surry, Leith Hill, two circuits in Dorking and Ranmore Common and Box Hill before the final stretch on The Mall.

"Due to several circumstances I wasn't able to start in London in previous years. Despite the fact this is a rather new race a lot of top riders have already won here," said the Lotto-Soudal rider.

"Every year the list of participants becomes more and more impressive and with riders like Viviani, Gaviria and Matthews in this edition it shows a lot of great cyclists want to come to London.

"The promotion of the race to the UCI World Tour level is the best proof of this and a world city like London deserves a top race."

Former world champion Tom Boonen won the event with a sprint finish last year.

"The 2017 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic is the first British men's race to win UCI WorldTour status and the stellar field reflects that," race director Mick Bennett said.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)