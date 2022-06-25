Greinke, Olivares return, power Royals to 3-1 win over A's

  • Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zach Greinke throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    1/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zach Greinke throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares is doused after his two home runs led the team to a win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    2/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares is doused after his two home runs led the team to a win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • ]Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares, right, is congratulated by Whit Merrifield after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    3/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    ]Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares, right, is congratulated by Whit Merrifield after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates with teammates after hitting his second home run of the night during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    4/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates with teammates after hitting his second home run of the night during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt tosses his bat after striking out during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    5/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt tosses his bat after striking out during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    6/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp steals second as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) drops the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    7/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp steals second as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) drops the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics third baseman Jonah Bride throws out Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor at first base during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    8/8

    Athletics Royals Baseball

    Oakland Athletics third baseman Jonah Bride throws out Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor at first base during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zach Greinke throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares is doused after his two home runs led the team to a win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
]Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares, right, is congratulated by Whit Merrifield after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates with teammates after hitting his second home run of the night during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Vogt tosses his bat after striking out during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp steals second as Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) drops the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Oakland Athletics third baseman Jonah Bride throws out Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor at first base during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CODY FRIESEN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Royals
    Kansas City Royals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zack Greinke
    Zack Greinke
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Edward Olivares
    Edward Olivares
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Friday night.

Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments on Friday.

After missing 43 games with a right quad strain, Olivares belted homers to left field in his first two at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game.

Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts in his first start since May 29, his longest outing since May 5 against St. Louis and the first win in his second stint with Kansas City.

Greinke sat down the first nine batters before Tony Kemp hit a leadoff single in the fourth. Seth Brown hit a two-out RBI single that scored Kemp.

Royals relievers Dylan Coleman and Jose Cuas each held the A's scoreless in an inning. Scott Barlow earned his ninth save of the season.

Carlos Santana added some insurance with an RBI single in the sixth.

Cole Irvin (2-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and a season-high three walks.

Seth Brown and Sean Murphy each had two-hit games for the A’s, who lost the opening game of a series for the 10th straight time.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City announced that C Salvador Perez had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Olivares was activated in the corresponding move. The Royals also moved LHP Daniel Lynch (left index finger blister) on the 15-day injured list and activated Greinke.

UP NEXT

Jared Koenig (1-2, 6.59 ERA) will pitch for Oakland in a Saturday matinee. Brad Keller (2-8, 4.30 ERA) will counter for Kansas City.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Avs caution overconfidence: 'We haven't won anything yet'

    Colorado's Erik Johnson and Mikko Rantanen believe the Tampa Bay Lightning will bring its best game of the playoffs at home in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Yanks beat Rays 4-2 behind Cole, Hicks, 1st team to 50 wins

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and injured a knee and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing his only hit when Isaac Paredes sin

  • Paul Maurice hired as new coach of the Florida Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice is the new coach of the Florida Panthers, agreeing on a deal Wednesday to take over a club coming off a season where it had the best record in the NHL and rewrote the franchise’s record book. The 55-year-old Maurice will be introduced Thursday morning, the Panthers said. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so. Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th