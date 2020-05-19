Gregory Tyree Boyce Dies: ‘Twilight’ Actor Who Played Tyler Crowley Was 30

Click here to read the full article.

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead last week along with his girlfriend in a Las Vegas condominium, local police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 30.

Few details were announced, but Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield told the paper that Boyce and Natalie Adepoju were found Wednesday afternoon at a home on the 3300 block of Casey Drive. He said officers were responding to a “dead body” call at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday. Hadfield told the Journal-Review that “the incident was not criminal” but offered no further details.

Crowley had a small but key role in Twilight, the 2008 YA vampire movie that spawned a lucrative franchise and made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. He played Tyler, an athletic senior at Forks High who swerves in his van and nearly hits Bella (Stewart) in the school parking lot. Just before his vehicle is about to crush the girl, Edward (Pattison) uses a hand to stop the van, leaving a large dent in its door.

Boyce’s only other acting credit is writer-director Trevor Jackson’s 2018 short film Apocalypse.

Survivors including Boyce’s mother, Lisa Wayne, and his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Wayne paid tribute to her son in a post on social media, in which she discussed his burgeoning restaurant business. Here is some of it:

My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion. …

Greggy, if I could get my chef on like you, I’d continue this West Wings and set your baby girl up for life. You told me that you didn’t want me to work, you wanted to take care of me. Oh man, this is killing me Hunny…

I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You’d cook, I’d come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you’ve left me baby, I’ve lost 7 lbs. Lol, …

The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again.

I’m broken.

I love you Greggy, my Hunny.

