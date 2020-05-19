Gregory Tyree Boyce death: Twilight actor found dead with girlfriend, aged 30

WireImage

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who appeared in the Twilight franchise, has died, aged 30.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were both found dead at their Las Vegas condo. The cause of death for either individual is yet to be confirmed.

Boyce’s role in 2008’s Twilight sees him play Tyler Crowley, a student at Forks High School who nearly hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with his car. Edward (Robert Pattinson) steps in and stops the car with his hand, adding to Bella’s suspicion that he is a vampire.

In 2018, Boyce also played the role of Cowboy in a short film called Apocalypse.

But according to a Facebook post made by Boyce’s mum, Lisa Wayne, he was hoping to start a food business.

“He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavours to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc,” Wayne wrote.

“He had flavours like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favourite. A Hennessy Maple flavour, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favourite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Boyce had just turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.”

According to his girlfriend’s GoFundMe Page, Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her baby son, Egypt.

