Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek actor, dies at 74

24 actr Gregory Itzin has died at age 74.

The actor's manager, Lisa Gallant, confirmed the news Friday, though more details surrounding Itzin's death were not immediately available.

Emmy-winning 24 producer Jon Cassar remembered Itzin on Twitter, writing about his bond with the performer Friday in a post commemorating the star's life.

"He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with," Cassar tweeted, "but more than that he was an all around great guy. He'll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend."

My friend Greg Itzin passed away today.He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend pic.twitter.com/IbrhAQXix2 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) July 8, 2022

Itzin played Charles Logan, who served as the Vice President of the United States in the beloved Fox thriller series. His character was later sworn in as President of the U.S. after his predecessor, John Keeler (Geoff Pierson), was injured in a terrorist attack.

The star regularly made clear his passion for the series and the character. In 2006, he even submitted a lengthy poem to EW that he wrote about the project.

Gregory Itzin

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Actor Gregory Itzin

In addition to his work on 24, Itzin portrayed several different characters on various Star Trek franchise installments over the years, including roles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. He had other significant roles on television series such as Strip Mall, Murder One, Big Love, and The Mentalist.

His film work included turns opposite Lindsay Lohan in the 2007 mystery I Know Who Killed Me, George Clooney in The Ides of March, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln.

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, Itzin went on to become an accomplished stage performer, having trained at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco as well as appearing in productions while studying to become an English major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

