Gregor Gillespie Routes Yancy Medeiros at UFC Brooklyn to Remain Unbeaten

Gregor Gillespie kept his spotless record intact, thoroughly thrashing Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Gillespie has set the UFC lightweight division on fire by putting his wrestling pedigree to work, having been a four-time All-American in the NCAA Division I, as well as a national champion.

Gillespie didn’t try to go against what was expected. He came out from the opening bell shooting the takedown and was immediately successful.

Though Medeiros continuously scrambled and regained his feet, he couldn’t break free of Gillespie’s clutches. When the NCAA Division I wrestling champion wasn’t riding Medeiros on the ground, he was pressing him up against the cage and driving knees into his thighs and ribs.

Gillespie had to stand for a few moments again at the beginning of round two, but quickly returned to his bread and butter, putting Medeiros back on the canvas. When he did, it was really the beginning of the end for the Hawaiian.

“I hate to talk about Yancy like that because he’s such a nice guy, but he was softening up,” Gillespie said after the fight.

“I knew I would soften him up. I knew he couldn’t do that pace for three rounds. And I did it in two.”

After putting him down at the beginning of round two, Gillespie got better positioning than he did in round one and worked his way to full mount. He worked Medeiros over with ground and pound, the Hawaiian flipping to his stomach and eventually regaining his feet, but unable to shirk Gillespie’s grip.

Again Gillespie rocked Medeiros with driving knees to the body before dragging him back to the canvas and moving to back mount. Gillespie unloaded with shot after shot, eventually forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight with one tick left on the clock.

The TKO stoppage at 4:59 of the second frame was Gillespie’s most impressive MMA victory to date, but he plans to continue moving up the UFC lightweight ranks.

“I promise, we’ll work our way up the ladder on the next one. That’s the best I can do on a callout.”

Gillespie’s MMA record is mirroring his success in collegiate wrestling, as he improved to 13-0 with the victory over Medeiros, who slipped to 15-7 with one no contest.