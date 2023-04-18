Greggs prepares for court fight against late night sausage roll ban at flagship Leicester Square bakery

Greggs Leicester Square (PA)

Greggs is preparing for a court fight against its ban on selling late night sausage rolls and bacon baps at its flagship Leicester Square store.

The baker was refused permission to trade hot food 24 hours a day last year after police argued that the extended opening times could lead to a wave of “crime and disorder”.

The company is currently locked in "mediation talks" with Westminster Council.

But a three-day court hearing has now been scheduled for May 16, 17 and 18 where Greggs will appeal the decision not to allow it to serve up hot food after 11pm at the West End location.

The Metropolitan Police, Environmental Health, three local Westminster councillors and one resident complained about the bakery's plans in July last year.

“It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder," the Met said.

Greggs Leicester Square opened earlier last summer with a glitzy “blue carpet premiere”.

The majority of the food sold by the pastry shop, including its famous pasties, is made at industrial bakeries and then re-heated in store.

Shops do not need a licence to sell them because they are not kept hot in shops.

However other cooked products, such as bacon baps, sausage breakfast rolls and potato wedges, as well as tea and coffee, needs special permission from the local authority to be sold between 11pm and 5am.

Greggs said customers could become “confused” if its full menu was not available to them all evening and would be more likely to cause trouble.

It offered to employ security guards wearing body cameras at the Leicester Square location to ensure safety, but the request was still refused.

Westminster Council said the licensing committee "refused to grant the application on policy grounds" because Greggs had "failed to demonstrate exceptional reasons as to why the application would not have a negative impact on the West End".

It added: "Greggs would need to try to convince the court that their evidence provides exceptional reasons for allowing the Premises to operate until 5am, despite being located in a cumulative impact zone."