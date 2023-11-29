Greggs launches first ‘fine dining’ bistro in Newcastle

Greggs is launching its first “fine dining” bistro with a menu combining its popular festive bake alongside duck fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts.

Bistro Greggs, a “Parisian-inspired” pop-up within Fenwick’s Newcastle department store, will serve an a-la-carte, multi-course menu of “enhanced interpretations” of the high street bakery chain’s bakes and sweet treats.

Greggs said the cordon bleu menu, created in collaboration with Fenwick’s executive chef Mark Reid, would “elevate Bistro Greggs into one of the hottest new restaurant openings this Christmas”.

The all-day restaurant’s menu highlights include the Greggs festive bake served alongside duck-fat roasties, smoked pancetta, chestnuts and sprouts, and Greggs Benedict, a take on the Greggs sausage, bean and cheese melt “reimagined” with smoked ham, poached Cacklebean eggs from Cackleberry farm just outside Stow-on-the-Wold and a hollandaise sauce.

Greggs favourite the steak bake will be accompanied by truffled dauphinoise potatoes, green beans and almonds while a “full English” combines Greggs’ best-selling sausage roll alongside bacon, mushroom, tomato, baked beans and a choice of eggs, with options of vegetarian and vegan.

The dessert menu includes Greggs’ yum yum with caramel sauce and macadamia brittle, and “tea and cake” featuring Greggs’ Christmas cake slice paired with an Earl Grey creme brulee.

Guests can opt for a “high tea” for two of a three-tier sharing brunch with peach melba and yum yum bites paired with chocolate sauce and banana, alongside a Greggs croissant, pain au chocolat and a sausage roll and sausage, bean and cheese melt.

Dishes will be served under silver cloches by waiters in Bistro Greggs aprons and traditional white shirts and ties.

The Greggs Bistro ‘high tea’ (Greggs/PA)

The bistro opens on Friday and will run through to New Year’s Eve, with tables bookable in advance and some tables reserved for walk-ins.

Greggs and Fenwick, both founded in the North East and sharing a combined heritage of 225 years, are teaming up for the first time to open the bistro.

Greggs customer director Hannah Squirrell said: “The launch of Bistro Greggs marks a watershed moment as we take our first step with Fenwick into classic French-inspired fine dining.

“Showcasing popular favourites across our menu, we’ve created an accessible menu featuring eloquent dishes with a Parisian twist, elevated through Fenwick’s gastronomic excellence and expertise.”

Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director at Fenwick, said: “Fenwick and Greggs are two brands at the heart of the local community with a commitment to doing good and we are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved brand, bringing a unique and delicious twist to the everyday Greggs experience at Fenwick.”