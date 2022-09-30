Greggs re-imagines footballers as baked goods – Friday’s sporting social
Football
Erling Haaland as a sausage roll and Bukayo Saka as sausage, bean and cheese melt.
Greggs menu as Premier League footballers – thread 🧵
— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022
Sausage Roll 🤝 Erling Haaland
Inevitable. Unsurpassed. Makes you feel bad for the rest. Never misses pic.twitter.com/Es5uUpng6J
— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022
Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt 🤝 Bukayo Saka
A bit of everything in one perfect package. Loved by everyone pic.twitter.com/eizcyprEnM
— Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) September 30, 2022
Gary Neville met the man of the moment.
Jamie Carragher sent a warning to Manchester United fans.
It’s quite complimentary to Martinez! Man United fans are very touchy with my opinions on their players at the minute, I told you all Ronaldo was a bad signing & Pogba couldn’t play CM, you should start listening 😀 https://t.co/4FR6khlvfv
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) September 30, 2022
Marcus Rashford picked up an award.
Happy to win Premier League Player Of The Month, thanks to my teammates and all the staff that have made this possible. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4jNWizoncC
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 30, 2022
Cricket
Warwickshire did the unthinkable.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 🎶
🐻#YouBears | #WARvHAM pic.twitter.com/LlF1ioZglm
— Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) September 30, 2022
Stuart Broad celebrated a successful season.
Tennis
Serena Williams pondered puppies.
I figured out the perf gift/ surprise for me… a puppy! I love animals. I like kittens too… but I’m scared of cats. What kind of big dog is best and does not shed?
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 30, 2022
Boxing
Eddie Hearn was promoting.
Snooker
Snooker continued to enjoy Mark Selby’s treble on his way to a 147.
Is this the greatest shot ever seen in a 147? 🤔#BritishOpen | @CazooUK | @markjesterselby pic.twitter.com/cZNqolUuGf
— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) September 30, 2022
All apart from previous high break holder David Grace, that is.
Right in the feels 🎶@PeterDevlin147 #CazooBritishOpen pic.twitter.com/MliuuZBhFs
— David Grace (@daveg147) September 29, 2022