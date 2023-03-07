Greggs eyes expansion to ‘significantly more than 3,000 UK shops’ after sales surge past £1.5 billion

Bakery chain Greggs has revealed its sales surged by nearly a quarter over 2022 as it added around 150 shops to its retail empire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Sausage roll vendor Greggs has said there is a “clear opportunity” to have “significantly more than 3,000 UK shops” as a surge in sales helps fuel its expansion.

The Newcastle-based bakery business opened a record 186 new stores in 2022 and is targeting another 150 openings in 2023, including in retail parks and train stations.

Sales soared 23% to £1.5 billion, while pre-tax profits crept up slightly to £148 million as cash-strapped brits flocked to Greegs stores in search of affordable menu options amid sky-high inflation.

The firm said its growth was helped along by an increase in opening hours across hundreds of stores, as well as a boost in sales of chicken goujons and pizza. Greggs has ramped up its pizza production capacity in London with the opening of a new pizza-making plant in Enfield.

Greggs boss Roisin Currie said: “Although consumer incomes remain under pressure, Greggs continues to offer exceptional value to people looking for great tasting, high-quality food and drink on-the-go.

"We have an exciting, ambitious plan for the years ahead and, by continuing to nurture what makes Greggs special, I believe we are extremely well-placed to realise the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business."

